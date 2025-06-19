Tulane Football Welcomes Top Talent From 2026 Class for Official Visits
The Tulane University Football Recruiting page announced upcoming official visits for multiple top players in the 2026 class.
The visits include Keegan Horn, Lawrence Autry and Devin Pettway. All three are considered three-star players and among the best in their state at their respective positions.
The only offensive player among the tris is Autry. He is visiting from Olive Branch, Miss. By pursuing Autry, the football staff is looking to claim its first running back of the 2026 class.
Autry, 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, is considered one of the top running backs in the state of Mississippi. He has offers from other Group of Five programs like Arkansas State and Georgia State per 247Sports. The site also ranks him as the No. 57 player overall in the state.
Pettway also has an offer from Arkansas State, as well as South Alabama and Southern Mississippi. Per 247Sports he is the No. 41 ranked player in the state of Alabama. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker goes to Montomgery High School in Semmes, Ala.
Horn also lines up on the defensive side of the ball and calls Alabama his home state. 247Sports shows this edge rusher to be the No. 79 player in the state.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound 17-year-old has 17 total offers including Big 12 schools Cincinnati and West Virginia. He is preparing for his senior year at Hueytown High School in Hueytown, Ala.
Tulane recruiting has been building up its 2026 football class. The Green Wave has had recent commitments from some talented wide receivers, including four-star Trez Davis. Now, Tulane is hoping to build out other positions in the class.
The Green Wave is shooting for an American Athletic Conference title and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff that goes to the highest-ranked champion of a Group of 5 conference.
Tulane have to be win games outside of its conference to accomplish this, including their non-conference games against Northwestern, Duke and Ole Miss.
Tulane went 9-5 a year ago, reached the AAC title game and lost to Army West Point.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.