Tulane Green Wave Adds Defensive Lineman AJ Westfield to 2026 Class
AJ Westfield has committed to the Tulane Green Wave football team, according to Tulane Football News on X (formerly Twitter).
The Tennessee native chose Tulane over 20 other universities that made him offers. Georgia State, Arkansas State, and many others were in pursuit of this star defensive lineman, who is part of the Class of 2026. He also had offers from all three service academies.
Recruiting site 247Sports lists Westfield as a three-star recruit and the No. 34 recruit in the state of Tennessee. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 281 pounds. He also plays basketball.
He's set to play his final season of high school at Bradley High School in Cleveland, Tenn. Last year he finished with 90 tackles, including 40 tackles for loss, and eight sacks as he was named 6A All-State.
His game shows a player with incredible quickness and excellent footwork who can burst off the edge and sack the quarterback. Westfield moves well off the line and can adjust to blocking.
His profile on Hudl shows that he can bench 255 pounds and his maximum repetitions at 185 pounds is eight. Not only that, but he can squat 425 and clean lift 235.
The Green Wave football team finished their season 9-5 with a 7-1 finish in American Athletic Conference play, which earned them a spot in the AAC title game to the Army West Point Black Knights. Tulane also lost to Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl, 33-8.
Westfield is the latest addition to a 2026 recruiting class and should support the program's development in the future. While Tulane's offensive recruitment has made the most headlines, Westfield gives them a huge addition on the defensive side of the ball. All of this comes as coach Jon Sumrall prepares for his second season leading the Green Wave.
His commitment is non-binding. Class of 2026 recruits cannot sign until later this year.
