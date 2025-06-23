Tulane Adds Local Star Running Back To Outstanding 2026 Recruiting Class
Recruiting for the future is an instrumental part of college football, and the Tulane Green Wave football team has a keen understanding of that.
Head coach Jon Sumrall has been impressive in the transfer portal and in retaining star talent heading into this season leading the team.
His strength in recruiting is evident in Tulane's 2026 class.
Running backs coach Brock Hays is searching for his replacement for Makhi Hughes after he departed to the Oregon Ducks, and while the 2026 recruits won’t solve that question, they bode well for the strength of the position in the long term.
After adding three-star recruit Lawrence Autry on Sunday, the Green Wave had a second running back commit to the 2026 class from Newman High School; Jake Randle.
Randle announced his commitment on Instagram on Monday after participating in a high school prep camp at Tulane on June 8, when he received an official offer.
The Louisiana native is not rated by 247Sports, but he received interest and an offer from AAC conference opponent Army Black Knights, in addition to offers from several Ivy League programs including Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth and Yale.
Randle was a team captain at Newman in the 2024 season, where he ran 85 times for 684 yards and 11 touchdowns and had eight receptions for 118 yards and one career touchdown.
He has 205 career rush attempts for 1,399 yards and 19 touchdowns and 20 receptions for 245 yards and one touchdown over the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
The Green Wave values leaders, and the fact that Randle is a team captain sticks out—as do his efforts to help his team to an undefeated 8-0 season in 2024.
Newman lost in the 2024 LHSAA Football Playoffs, Division III Select, to Catholic High.
He’s the brother of Will Randle, tight end for the Texas Longhorns, who was also a captain at Newman. His senior season as captain coincided with Jake Randle’s freshman year.
Randle is 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, and as NOLA.com reports (subscription required), he’s said to be one of the fastest runners on his team.
He is also the son of John Randle, who quarterbacked at Newman before Peyton Manning went on to become the starter.
Having a local foothold in recruiting is essential, and Randle is yet another native who wants to remain in New Orleans to play for the Tulane football team.
