Tulane Green Wave Football Competing with SEC Powers for Four-Star Recruit
Tulane Green Wave football coach Jon Sumrall and his staff have a four-star recruit coming to campus in the near future.
Per Rivals, wide receiver O’Mari Johnson has scheduled an official visit to the Green Wave, one of five schools reported on his official visit list.
The other four happen to be SEC schools — Arkansas, LSU, Missouri and Mississippi State.
The Jackson Academy star from Jackson, Miss., is a class of 2026 recruit.
Rivals noted that Johnson has already made an unofficial visit to Tulane in June of last year and received an offer two months later. He also made unofficial visits to Alabama and LSU last year.
He is ranked as the No. 109 player in the country and Rivals is forecasting that Johnson will eventually end up at Ole Miss.
But that doesn’t mean that Sumrall and his staff shouldn’t take a swing at trying to get him to commit to playing for the Green Wave in 2026.
Tulane doesn’t have any commits for the 2026 class yet, per 247sports. The Green Wave’s 2025 class was ranked third in the American Athletic Conference and No. 71 overall.
Tulane has been quite active in the transfer portal for next season, specifically at quarterback with the departure of starter Darian Mensah.
The Green Wave signed three quarterbacks in the transfer class — Kadin Semonza, Donovan Leary and TJ Finley. They’re part of a group of 23 transfers that will play for Tulane next season.
That group will help the holdover talent from a season ago to try and build on Sumrall’s first year at the helm of the program.
Sumrall took over after Willie Fritz departed for Houston after last season. In his first year, he upheld the standard that Fritz built, as he and the Green Wave finished 9-5, reached the American Athletic Conference championship game for the third straight season and played in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Along the way, the Green Wave were ranked in both the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff Top 25.
Recently, Sumrall and the program learned that they will get a new indoor practice facility for the 2025 season, something that the program has been wanting for quite some time.
The enclosed practice field will feature an inflatable, removable cover and sides and will be the approximate width of a football field. The domed covering will be 60 feet high to accommodate punting and kicking practice.