Tulane Green Wave Football Star Earns Preseason All-America Selection
Tulane Green Wave offensive lineman Shadre Hurst was selected for two honors when Phil Steele's annual preseason publication came out recently.
Hurst was one of 11 Green Wave players named to Steele's preseaon all-American Athletic Conference team. But he was the only one Steele named as a preseason all-American.
More News: Tulane Football's Talented Transfers Should Strengthen Green Wave Running Game
Hurst was one of three players selected that doesn't play for a power conference program (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC). The others were Old Dominion's Jason Henderson and Boise State's Kage Casey.
Hurst started in 13 of Tulane’s 14 games last year at left guard. He was a significant contributor to the top offensive rankings that the Green Wave had last season. Tulane's offense was ranked in the Top 5 in the AAC in seven different categories.
More News: Tulane Adds Local Star Running Back To Outstanding 2026 Recruiting Class
The Green Wave was first in third down conversions (50.3%) and passing efficiency (157.6). The offense averaged 35.1 points which put it second in the league. Tulane finished third in four other categories — rushing yards per game (195.6), completion percentage (62.9%), time of possession (32:13), and total first downs (291).
To round out their resumé from last year, the Green Wave finished fourth in both passing yards per completion (14.16) and interceptions thrown (9). To add to their offensive domination, the Green Wave score more than 20 points in 11 of their 14 games on the season.
More News: Finalized Pac-12 Media Deal Likely Not Enough To Attract Tulane Football
The Green Wave ended up posting a 9-5 overall record, winning their first seven league gaemes before losing the finale and then the AAC championship game to Army West Point.
Tulane ended up taking a disappointing loss to the Florida Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl, 33-8, to end their season.
The Green Wave returns a wealth of talent that includes stars like Hurst and they will be hard to knock off in the race for the AAC crown.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.