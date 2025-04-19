Tulane Green Wave Football Star Watches Spring Game from Sidelines on Crutches
The Tulane Green Wave football team played its spring game at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, a game that was free to fans.
It was the last chance that fans were able to watch the football team until fall practices and the regular season in August. Most of the Green Wave roster was on the field participating in a controlled scrimmage that featured 10-minute quarters and a unique scoring system.
But there was one key player from last year’s team that was not on the field — Ty Thompson.
Thompson was a quarterback for the Green Wave a year ago and lost the starting job to Darian Mensah, who transferred after the season to the Duke Blue Devils. At one point, Thompson was in the portal. But he opted to return to Tulane and changed positions to tight end.
But, on Saturday, all he could do was watch the game from the sidelines while standing on crutches. His right leg was also in a large brace.
The 22-year-old is entering his fifth year of college football. He spent his first three seasons with the Oregon Ducks after he stellar career with Mesquite High School in Gilbert, Ariz. In the prep ranks, he was the Arizona Gatorade Football Player of the Year and finished with 9,891 yards with 100 touchdowns and rushed for 1,145 yards with 20 touchdowns.
At the time, he was a five-star recruit and was the highest-rated quarterback to sign with the Ducks.
But it never worked out in Oregon. He redshirted his freshman season after losing the starting job to Anthony Brown. After that, the transfer of Bo Nix from Auburn relegated him to a back-up role for the next two seasons. He played in 17 games for the Ducks, but he threw for less than 500 yards.
After transferring to Tulane and losing the starting job to Mensah, he gave the Green Wave a jolt off the bench as a short-yardage quarterback. He rushed for 260 yards and six touchdowns while throwing for three touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Green Wave have gone 32-10 over the last three seasons, including three straight trips to the AAC title game.
Jon Sumrall took over the program last offseason after the departure of Willie Fritz to Houston. Sumrall picked up right where Fritz left off, leading the Green Wave to a 9-5 season in his first campaign, finishing second in the league standings and earning the AAC title game berth against the Army West Point Black Knights. Army won the title game.
Tulane is preparing for a 2025 season schedule that starts on Aug. 30 when it hosts Northwestern at Yulman Stadium.