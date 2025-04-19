Tulane Green Wave Football Spring Game Time, Format, Parking Information
The Tulane Green Wave didn’t call of its spring game, like some other schools did, and fans can see the team one final time at Saturday’s game.
This won’t be a traditional football game, as most spring games have a format that better resembles a controlled workout. But fans can view it all from the stands at Yulman Stadium, the culmination of a month’s worth of spring workouts.
Tulane announced that Saturday will start with a 7-on-7 period for five minutes, starting at 10 a.m. From there, the Green Wave will get a five-minute break before a five-minute team period. Then, the scrimmage will start at 10:15 a.m.
Saturday’s scrimmage will be much shorter. There will be four quarters, but those quarters will be 10 minutes each with a running clock. Players will get a two-minute break after each quarter, except for the second quarter when they will get a five-minute halftime.
The scoring format will also be unique. The offense can get the traditional six points for a touchdown and three points for a field goal. After the touchdown, the team has the option to kick an extra point for one point, attempt a three-yard conversion for three points or a 10-yard conversion for four points.
The defense can score three different ways. The unit gets one point for a forced punt, three points for a three-and-out and six points for forcing a turnover.
Admission for the game is free, as is parking for those that use the Diboll Garage.
Fans attending the games should enter through Gate B starting at 9:30 a.m., as Gates A and C will be closed. Fans will be limited to sitting in sections 101-111 and the restrooms in the south end zone will be open.
As with Tulane regular season game, there will be a clear bag policy and cashless concession stands. Food and beverage portables will be on the east concourse and there will be a hard stand in section 128.
Spring games have been a hot topic of conversation this offseason as some schools have called them off, worried that playing them will allow their players to be scouted for transfer portal purposes. Among the teams that canceled theirs was Tulane’s American Athletic Conference rival, UTSA.
The Green Wave have gone 32-10 over the last three seasons, including three straight trips to the AAC title game.
Jon Sumrall took over the program last offseason after the departure of Willie Fritz to Houston. Sumrall picked up right where Fritz left off, leading the Green Wave to a 9-5 season in his first campaign, finishing second in the league standings and earning the AAC title game berth against the Army West Point Black Knights. Army won the title game.
Tulane is preparing for a 2025 season schedule that starts on Aug. 30 when it hosts Northwestern at Yulman Stadium.