Tulane Green Wave Offensive Star Announces Entry Into NFL Draft
Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Yulkeith Brown announced his intention to enter the 2025 NFL Draft on Wednesday in a social media post.
The fourth-year collegiate player, who spent two seasons at Texas A&M and two seasons at Tulane, is the latest Green Wave offensive player to either transfer or head for the NFL.
“Playing in the NFL has always been a lifelong dream of mine. After much prayer, careful consideration and discussions with my family, coaches and mentors I am excited to officially announce that I am declaring for the NFL draft,” Brown said in his post.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wis. It’s not clear how he’s perceived in this draft class by scouts and talent evaluators.
Brown enters the draft coming off a 2024 campaign in which he caught 35 passes for 470 yards and four touchdowns. All were career highs for his collegiate career.
He played on two Green Wave teams that reached the American Athletic Conference championship game but lost both times.
In the post he thanked his family, his friends, along with both Tulane and his previous university, Texas A&M, for their support during his college football career.
“I am deeply grateful to my village — your guidance and encouragement has been instrumental in my journey. As I take this next step, I am committed to working hard, continuing to develop my abilities and representing the values instilled in me by my family and coaches,” he said.
In 2023, his first season with the Green Wave, he caught 29 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns.
Before he played for Tulane, he spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Texas A&M playing for then-head coach Jimbo Fisher.
He played sparingly. He logged six games in 2022, including scoring a touchdown on his first career reception. As a freshman in 2021 he played in five games and his most notable plays were a 45-yard run and a 21-yard kickoff return.
He played his high school football at Miami Central in Miami, Fla., where he also ran track. In his senior season he helped Miami Central win a Class 6A state championship playing both ways. He was also the MVP of the Florida-Georgia All-Star Game. He came out of high school considered a four-star recruit by Rivals.