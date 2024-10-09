New Tulane Green Wave Playmakers Seize Momentum in Powerful Win at UAB
The Tulane Green Wave offense continued a key trend of shuffling star power in their overwhelming victory against the UAB Blazers.
Wide receiver Yulkeith Brown led the team with four receptions for 60 yards and two passing touchdowns—rarely by separate quarterbacks.
He joins tight end Reggie Brown, who has caught one touchdown each from Darian Mensah and Ty Thompson in separate contests.
A defining characteristic of the Green Wave's offense is the unpredictability of the hot hand. More important, it's clear the team is comfortable adapting by the week. It speaks to both the culture and chemistry across the board and within a position group.
Through six games, the leading receivers for Tulane have been Mario Williams, Dontae Fleming, Reggie Brown, and Yulkeith Brown, with both Williams and Fleming recording two games as the top targets. Interestingly, most of the touchdowns have gone elsewhere in each respective matchup, with the exception of Saturday against the Blazers.
It was apparent that Yulkeith Brown was having a career day in Birmingham, matching his season total of two receiving touchdowns last year. The week prior, it was Dontae Fleming who caught a streak with seven receptions and a touchdown.
Opponents truly can't surmise which target to prioritize and shut down based on how Tulane has spread the ball out to their personnel. That's as competitive an advantage a team could ask for—but it requires a team-first mentality.
That further requires buy-in, something Yulkeith Brown exemplified when speaking with him Tuesday.
"Every week it's been a new receiver. Honestly, I didn't know I was going to be the receiver that was going to be hot this game, but I just stayed prepared throughout the week, knowing that we had to execute the things we were going to do. We knew we were going to run the ball, so my main job was knowing who I had to block in different personnels and looking for different safeties. My goal was just to block. I didn't know the pass was going to be there."
The moment that mindset solidified on the sidelines followed one of Brown's touchdowns on Saturday. Rather than watch film of how Brown broke through coverage for Mensah's last completion before his day ended in the 71-20 blowout, the wide receivers were elated and animated to watch Bryce Bohanon's pancake block a few plays prior.
"Bryce is a great blocker. He plays behind me, and he can make most of the tough blocks I can't. We were on the sidelines watching Bohanon's block because we put a big emphasis on blocking. We know how good we are with the ball in our hands, but what are you going to do when it's not? You have to be a good teammate, and he's a great teammate because every time he goes out there, he blocks to his best ability."
It was a palpable change from the energy during the game against the Ragin' Cajuns. I caught a moment late in the fourth quarter where wide receivers coach Carter Sheridan gave the position group some tough love back in Lafayette. From the moment the offense took the field against the USF Bulls, it was clear Sheridan's message resonated.
"Coach Carter has been like a father figure," Brown said. "He's the leader of the room and he's been installing greatness in us honestly. Like you said, he challenged us that game. We ran the ball a lot, and he was like, that's just what we're going to do today. It's going to be a run game. Just make sure you guys keep your heads straight, and we're going to block for our guys regardless."
"This offense is bonding together because no matter what—we come into the game running the ball, throwing the ball—the whole offense is fine with it. We're going to do our job and make sure whatever they ask us to do, we're going to do our best ability, and it's been showing up."
While the team resets and looks to continue momentum through their bye week, the mindset of the offensive playmakers has never seemed sharper.