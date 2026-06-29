2026 Tulane D-Line, Reloading and a Talent Infusion

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Over the last month, we have taken a look at the Tulane quarterback situation, the Green Wave running back room, Wave receivers, and the offensive front going into 2026. This week, we take a look at a defensive front that has a whole new look, but boasts a big step up in abilities and strengths.

If you look at the starting defensive line from the College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss last season, you won't find a returnee: Kam Hamilton is now with the New Orleans Saints, while the other three transferred elsewhere for their final year of eligibility: Harvey Dyson to NC State, Santana Hopper to Colorado, and Trevor McAlpine to Kansas.

So, at first glance, you'd think, "starting all over." Nope. This is a true case of reloading. Though the starters from that playoff game are all gone, the Green Wave rotated defensive linemen all season long, so returnees have a ton of experience. Add to that a pair of outstanding portal additions, and you have what we at On SI Tulane believe is a stronger defensive line than what you had at any time last season.

Plugs the Hole, Out-Strongs O-Line: Derrick Shepard, Jr.

Tulane defensive lineman Derrick Shepard, Jr | Tulane Athletics

After transferring to Tulane from UAB in 2025, Derrick Shepard, Jr saw action in every game of the CFP season. The 6' 3", 324-pound D-lineman can absolutely plug up any running lane. Though a big man, he has quick steps and powerful hands that can make a difference in any play, run or pass. Expect big things from this big man.

Big, Athletic, Bone-Jarring: Gerrod Henderson

Tulane defensive lineman Gerrod Henderson | Tulane Athletics

After seeing action in every game of his sophomore year, Gerrod Henderson had big expectations for his redshirt junior season, but mid-way through the Memphis game, he suffered a significant leg injury during the first half of that contest in November 2025. The injury kept him sidelined for the remainder of the regular season and the College Football Playoff. The 6' 2", 246-pound defensive end is athletic and can deliver some of the most cleat-clearing hits you'll see. He comes back at full strength in the Fall.

Big Presence in the Middle: Armondous Cooley

Tulane defensive lineman Armondous Cooley | Tulane Athletics

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Armondous Cooley transferred from Southern Miss in 2025 and, much like the aforementioned Shepard, saw action in every game. At 6' 3", 307-pounds, Cooley is a run stopper who just plugs up the middle. His pass rushing skills are something he has worked on, and it showed in Spring training.

Pass Rusher/Bandit: Jah'rie Garner

Tulane bandit Jah'rie Garner | Tulane Athletics

In case you don't know, the Bandit position is like a stand-up defensive end/linebacker. They can rush the passer or drop back into pass coverage. Jah'rie Garner did both. The redshirt junior from St. Augustine is a solid 6' 3", 232-pounds and saw action in all fourteen games the Green Wave played last year, piling up fourteen tackles, five of those solo.

Trio of Transfers Means Size and Speed

Tulane head coach Will Hall and his coaches dipped into the transfer portal to bring in young and old. These in particular will help fill in the gaps from those who transferred out.

Disruptive, Active, Pressure: Ed Smith IV

Tulane defensive lineman Ed Smith IV | South Alabama Athletics

The Green Wave went looking for immediate help on the pass rush and got it from South Alabama transfer Ed Smith IV. The redshirt senior started all 12 games for the Jaguars in 2025 finishing with 33 total tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, blocked a kick against Arkansas State and recorded tackles for loss against Morgan State, Tulane and ULM. Smith appeared in all 13 of South Alabama's games in 2024 totaling 23 total tackles on the year with 10 solo stops. He missed his sophomore year, 2023 due to a season-ending knee injury, but returned as a redshirt sophomore and junior to put up those numbers.

Coming Home: Reshad Sterling

Tulane defensive lineman Reshad Sterling | Garland Gillen-Tic Tok account

Lutcher defensive lineman Reshad Sterling headed to Houston with high hopes last year, but only played in one game for 13-snaps, garnering three tackles before being redshirted. He decided to come home to continue his college career. The 6' 3", 262-pounder was a four-star recruit who wanted to come home to play for Will Hall. Fox 8's Garland Gillen did an outstanding expose on the youngster from the bayou parishes.

No doubt, some of the best high school football in America comes from Louisiana. Reshad Sterling is a beast from "The Boot."



Sterling dominated on the d-line for the Lutcher Bulldogs. After a year at the University of Houston, he's back in South Louisiana playing for the Tulane… pic.twitter.com/QoMOjpjvPU — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) May 17, 2026

Quick Attack, Great Lateral Movement: Jordan McAllister

Tulane defensive lineman Jordan McAllister | New Hampshire Athletics

Playing defensive end for New Hampshire for two season, Jordan McAllister has incredible quickness, can pressure from the edge, and move along the line laterally to stop wide runs or sweeps. The redshirt junior is expected to play bandit for the Green Wave after having a breakout year in 2025 for the Wildcats, recording 33 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

More Depth on the D-Line

Others who could make contributions this season:

- PaLanding Drammeh, R-Fr, 6' 2", 297-pounds: Saw action in five games last season as a true freshman including the CFP game vs. Ole Miss. From Hoover, Alabama.

- Geordan Guidry, R-Soph, 6' 2", 278-pounds: Played in every game last year as a redshirt freshman, including the CFP game. Totaled 15-tackles, 8-solo.

Tulane Stadium: A Century-Old Look Back

In celebration of this year being the 100th anniversary of the opening of old Tulane Stadium on the Uptown campus, we are looking back at the greatest athletes to grace the old field and beyond. A month ago, we chose what we think was the greatest quarterback in Tulane history, the next week, who the most outstanding running back was, then our selection of the greatest Tulane wide receiver. Since On Si Tulane looked at this season's defensive linemen this week, on Wednesday we take a stab at who we think was the best D-lineman in the 100-plus years of Green Wave football.