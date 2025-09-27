Tulane Green Wave On SI

2nd Half Tulane-Tulsa Drive by Drive with Final Stats

Here are the 2nd Half Drive-by-Drive with Final Statistics. Final Score: Tulane 31 - Tulsa 14

Doug Joubert

Tulane vs Tulsa Football
Tulane and Tulsa met on Saturday, September 27th in Oklahoma for the Green Wave's American Conference Opener. The 1st Half Drive by Drive and Statistics are here.

Tulane 24 - Tulsa 14: 3rd Quarter Drives

Tulsa opens with the ball, but goes 3 and out.  A good punt of 52 yards leads to an Omari Hayes 14-yard return.  Tulane starts the 2nd half at its own 34.

TU returns the favor, going three and out.  However, the Alec Clark put is shanked and goes out of bounds at the Golden Hurricane 40.

The punt exchange continues, as Tulsa goes three and out, punting to the Tulane 31.

The Green Wave starts at the 11:08 mark of the 3rd quarter, getting the first 1st down for either team at the TU 42, all off the legs of Javin Gordon.  At this point, Gordon has rushed the ball 9 times for 60 yards  Another couple of first downs for the Greenies on a pass and two more runs, gets Tulane to the Tulsa 30  A pass down to the Tulsa 23 is compounded by a Tulsa Personal Foul penalty to the Golden Hurricane 4.  This drive accomplished three things: it took a TON of time off the clock, gave the defense some rest, and, most importantly, wore down the Golden Hurricane defensive front. ON THE VERY NEXT PLAY, JAVIN GORDON PICKS UP HIS THIRD RUSHING TOUCHDOWN FOR THE GAME FROM 4-YARDS OUT.

5:28 in the 3rd  TULANE 31  TULSA 14

Tulsa starts on their own 25, and the Tulane D is starting to show off.  An 11-yard sack after a short run, then QB hurry by Tulane’s Santana Hopper on 3rd forces an incompletion and a punt to the Tulane 31, where the Green Wave take over.

The Tulane O stalls, going three and out, forcing another punt which is fair caught at the Tulsa 23 with 3:18 left on the 3rd quarter clock.

The Golden Hurricane get their first first down of the 3rd quarter, putting together off-side rushes and short passes to get into Tulane territory at the Green Wave 44 by the end of the 3rd period.

Statistics through 3 Quarters of Play

STATS

TULANE

TULSA

Score

31

14

Total Yds

383

264

Rush Att-Ave

33-4.5

31-3.1

Rush Yds

150

95

Pass (C-A-T-I)

16-28-0-0

11-23-1-0

Pass Yds

233

169

Penalties

4-25

4-29

1sts (Rsh-Pas)

20 (7-11)

11 (5-6)

3rd Dwn

8-15 (53%)

5-13 (38%)

Total Plays

61

54

Avg Yds/Play

6.3

4.9

Time of Poss

26:04

18:56

Turnovers

1

1

Fumbles-Lost

2-1

2-1

Punts-Ave

5-43.0

7-43.3

Sacks

4

2

Tulane 31 - Tulsa 14: 4th Quarter Drives

Tulsa starts the 4th quarter at the Tulane 44, two plays later, QUARTERBACK BAYLOR HAYES IS HURRIED BY TU'S KAMERON HAMILTON INTO AN INTERCEPTION BY JAHIEM JOHNSON, WHO RETURNS IT 15-YARDS TO THE TULANE 47

Tulane gains a first down, but bogs down at the Tulsa 39. Alec Clark is called on to punt, and drops it on a dime at the Tulsa 7, but a Fair Catch Interference is called on Tulane, placing the ball at the Tulsa 23.

The Tulane D is starting to assert itself. A rush for a loss and a sack by Tulane's Harvey Dyson III forces Tulsa to punt from their own 21. The Wave have five sacks up to this point. Another fine punt by Tulsa gets to the Tulane 22, where Tulane will start with 10:46 to go in the game.

Tulane Quarterback Brendan Sullivan is in the game. He throws what appears to be a nice bullet to Anthony Brown-Stephens, but the TU receiver is called for offensive pass interference, backing the ball up half way to the goal line. A false start penalty by Tulane follows, backing up the Wave to their 6. However, a face mask penalty against Tulsa pushes TU to its 21 and gives the Green Wave a 1st down. Penalties continue, as the Wave is called for holding on a run to the right. Two plays later, the Wave are forced to punt from their 27. A short return gets the Golden Hurricane to their 28 after a 48-yard punt by Alec Clark.

Tulsa in another three and out that included another QB hurry by Tulane's Santana Hopper on a 3rd and 10. Tulsa punts to the Tulane 26.

The Green Wave pile up some more penalties: two holding penalties stall the drive, forcing Tulane to punt to the Tulsa 11, Clark nailing 62-yarder that bounces out of bounds.

Tulsa takes over with 4:16 to go in the game at their own 11. The Golden Hurricane are able to complete passes of 33 and 14 yards mixed with a run here and there to get into the Tulane red zone. Tulsa QB Baylor Hayes tries a number shots at the Tulane end zone, one leading to a Wave defensive pass interference, pushing the ball to the Tulane 16, then another pass interference that puts the ball at the Tulane 11. The Two Minute Timeout is called with 1:56 to go in the game. Tulsa is penalized for holding coming out of the timeout. The ball is backed up to the Tulane 21, where Tulsa has it 1st and 20. Four downs later, the TU defense holds, forcing Tulsa to turn it over on downs. Tulane starts at their own 6 with 59-seconds remaining in the game.

Tulane runs out the clock to end the game.

Final Score: Tulane 31 - Tulsa 14

FINAL STATISTICS

STATS

TULANE

TULSA

Total Yds

437

337

Pass Yds

252

245

Rush Yds

185

92

Penalties

12-104

6-54

1st Downs

23

16

3rd Downs

8-18

5-16

Total Plays

75

74

Avg Yds/Play

5.8

4.6

Avg Yds/Completion

14

13.6

Avg Yds/Rush

4.3

2.4

Red Zone

4-4

1-2

Time of Poss

34:59

25:01

Turnovers (Def Pts Off)

1-(0)

2-(7)

Fumbles-Lost

2-1

2-1

Sacks

6

3

Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

