2nd Half Tulane-Tulsa Drive by Drive with Final Stats
Tulane and Tulsa met on Saturday, September 27th in Oklahoma for the Green Wave's American Conference Opener. The 1st Half Drive by Drive and Statistics are here.
Tulane 24 - Tulsa 14: 3rd Quarter Drives
Tulsa opens with the ball, but goes 3 and out. A good punt of 52 yards leads to an Omari Hayes 14-yard return. Tulane starts the 2nd half at its own 34.
TU returns the favor, going three and out. However, the Alec Clark put is shanked and goes out of bounds at the Golden Hurricane 40.
The punt exchange continues, as Tulsa goes three and out, punting to the Tulane 31.
The Green Wave starts at the 11:08 mark of the 3rd quarter, getting the first 1st down for either team at the TU 42, all off the legs of Javin Gordon. At this point, Gordon has rushed the ball 9 times for 60 yards Another couple of first downs for the Greenies on a pass and two more runs, gets Tulane to the Tulsa 30 A pass down to the Tulsa 23 is compounded by a Tulsa Personal Foul penalty to the Golden Hurricane 4. This drive accomplished three things: it took a TON of time off the clock, gave the defense some rest, and, most importantly, wore down the Golden Hurricane defensive front. ON THE VERY NEXT PLAY, JAVIN GORDON PICKS UP HIS THIRD RUSHING TOUCHDOWN FOR THE GAME FROM 4-YARDS OUT.
5:28 in the 3rd TULANE 31 TULSA 14
Tulsa starts on their own 25, and the Tulane D is starting to show off. An 11-yard sack after a short run, then QB hurry by Tulane’s Santana Hopper on 3rd forces an incompletion and a punt to the Tulane 31, where the Green Wave take over.
The Tulane O stalls, going three and out, forcing another punt which is fair caught at the Tulsa 23 with 3:18 left on the 3rd quarter clock.
The Golden Hurricane get their first first down of the 3rd quarter, putting together off-side rushes and short passes to get into Tulane territory at the Green Wave 44 by the end of the 3rd period.
Statistics through 3 Quarters of Play
STATS
TULANE
TULSA
Score
31
14
Total Yds
383
264
Rush Att-Ave
33-4.5
31-3.1
Rush Yds
150
95
Pass (C-A-T-I)
16-28-0-0
11-23-1-0
Pass Yds
233
169
Penalties
4-25
4-29
1sts (Rsh-Pas)
20 (7-11)
11 (5-6)
3rd Dwn
8-15 (53%)
5-13 (38%)
Total Plays
61
54
Avg Yds/Play
6.3
4.9
Time of Poss
26:04
18:56
Turnovers
1
1
Fumbles-Lost
2-1
2-1
Punts-Ave
5-43.0
7-43.3
Sacks
4
2
Tulane 31 - Tulsa 14: 4th Quarter Drives
Tulsa starts the 4th quarter at the Tulane 44, two plays later, QUARTERBACK BAYLOR HAYES IS HURRIED BY TU'S KAMERON HAMILTON INTO AN INTERCEPTION BY JAHIEM JOHNSON, WHO RETURNS IT 15-YARDS TO THE TULANE 47
Tulane gains a first down, but bogs down at the Tulsa 39. Alec Clark is called on to punt, and drops it on a dime at the Tulsa 7, but a Fair Catch Interference is called on Tulane, placing the ball at the Tulsa 23.
The Tulane D is starting to assert itself. A rush for a loss and a sack by Tulane's Harvey Dyson III forces Tulsa to punt from their own 21. The Wave have five sacks up to this point. Another fine punt by Tulsa gets to the Tulane 22, where Tulane will start with 10:46 to go in the game.
Tulane Quarterback Brendan Sullivan is in the game. He throws what appears to be a nice bullet to Anthony Brown-Stephens, but the TU receiver is called for offensive pass interference, backing the ball up half way to the goal line. A false start penalty by Tulane follows, backing up the Wave to their 6. However, a face mask penalty against Tulsa pushes TU to its 21 and gives the Green Wave a 1st down. Penalties continue, as the Wave is called for holding on a run to the right. Two plays later, the Wave are forced to punt from their 27. A short return gets the Golden Hurricane to their 28 after a 48-yard punt by Alec Clark.
Tulsa in another three and out that included another QB hurry by Tulane's Santana Hopper on a 3rd and 10. Tulsa punts to the Tulane 26.
The Green Wave pile up some more penalties: two holding penalties stall the drive, forcing Tulane to punt to the Tulsa 11, Clark nailing 62-yarder that bounces out of bounds.
Tulsa takes over with 4:16 to go in the game at their own 11. The Golden Hurricane are able to complete passes of 33 and 14 yards mixed with a run here and there to get into the Tulane red zone. Tulsa QB Baylor Hayes tries a number shots at the Tulane end zone, one leading to a Wave defensive pass interference, pushing the ball to the Tulane 16, then another pass interference that puts the ball at the Tulane 11. The Two Minute Timeout is called with 1:56 to go in the game. Tulsa is penalized for holding coming out of the timeout. The ball is backed up to the Tulane 21, where Tulsa has it 1st and 20. Four downs later, the TU defense holds, forcing Tulsa to turn it over on downs. Tulane starts at their own 6 with 59-seconds remaining in the game.
Tulane runs out the clock to end the game.
Final Score: Tulane 31 - Tulsa 14
FINAL STATISTICS
STATS
TULANE
TULSA
Total Yds
437
337
Pass Yds
252
245
Rush Yds
185
92
Penalties
12-104
6-54
1st Downs
23
16
3rd Downs
8-18
5-16
Total Plays
75
74
Avg Yds/Play
5.8
4.6
Avg Yds/Completion
14
13.6
Avg Yds/Rush
4.3
2.4
Red Zone
4-4
1-2
Time of Poss
34:59
25:01
Turnovers (Def Pts Off)
1-(0)
2-(7)
Fumbles-Lost
2-1
2-1
Sacks
6
3