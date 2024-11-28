4 Key Factors for Tulane Green Wave’s Success Against Memphis Tigers on Thanksgiving
The Tulane Green Wave, coming off a bye in Week 13, are set to face the Memphis Tigers on Thanksgiving night in their regular-season finale.
This is a huge game for the program, as they continue to climb up the AP Poll Top 25 and College Football Playoff rankings. If they want to have any chance of advancing to the playoff, they need to keep winning.
What will it take to defeat the Tigers? Here are some keys to victory on Thursday night.
Do Not Look Ahead
The Green Wave has already accomplished one of their season goals. They will be participating in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game against the Army West Point Black Knights.
But, there is still some business to handle before that game against Memphis and a lot on the line. If they can win the game, they will likely host the AACCG as the higher-ranked team.
Jon Sumrall has done a wonderful job of keeping his team engaged and focused on the present; he has to do it one more time on a holiday nonetheless.
Tulane has plenty of edges heading into the content, but all the pressure will be on them. The Tigers are playing with house money looking to be a spoiler.
Creating Big Plays
Memphis has struggled at times this season on the defensive side of the ball. They are susceptible to getting beat by outside zone runs, a concept the Green Wave use often with Mahki Hughes.
In the bottom 15 of the nation in explosive runs allowed, and ranked 119 against the explosive rush, there will be opportunities to break off chunk yardage. The Charlotte 49ers averaged 5.1 yards per rush when not accounting for sack yardage.
The North Texas Mean Green and UTSA Roadrunners both scored 44 points against the Tigers. Their defense has handled the lower-tier AAC teams, but Tulane is at the top. The opportunity to overwhelm Memphis with an efficient offensive attack will be possible.
Finishing Plays With Tackles
One of the issues that both teams have had this year is finishing defensive plays by making tackles. Memphis is ranked 124 in broken tackles allowed and struggles mightily in one-on-one situations.
Tulane, for all the success they have had offensively, are even worse at tackling. They are ranked 127 in broken tackles allowed. They are also susceptible to allowing big plays, as it will be imperative to improve the tackling.
Whichever team can clean things up in that regard will give themselves a massive edge tonight.
Make Them One Dimensional
The Tigers offense, led by quarterback Seth Henigan, can be explosive. He has done an excellent job of limiting turnover-worthy plays and regularly will make big-time throws to get the unit going.
Ranked 13 in on-target rate, Henigan throws with anticipation and hits players in stride. To find more success in slowing him down, the Green Wave needs to make them one-dimensional and eliminate the run game early.
Memphis has rushed for 200+ yards in five out of their seven conference games. Slowing that rushing attack down will enable defensive coordinator Greg Gasparato to have his guys pin their ears back and rush Henigan.
The strength of this defense is the pass rush, contributing to them ranking in the top five in efficiency and explosive plays allowed on passing downs. If they can get the Tigers into obvious passing downs and eliminate the run, they will be in a position to win.