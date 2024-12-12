Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Green Wave Star Freshman Recognized for Stellar Play Early This Season

A Tulane Green Wave freshman basketball player has been recognized for his strong start to the season.

Kenneth Teape

Tulane guard Kam Williams (3) shoots a foul shot against New Orleans during the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game at Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024
Tulane guard Kam Williams (3) shoots a foul shot against New Orleans during the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game at Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024
Tulane Green Wave head coach Ron Hunter knew that there would be some struggles in the early going of the 2024-25 season for his squad.

This was by far the youngest team he had ever worked with in his career.

At one point, he had four freshmen on the court together, something he had never previously done.

It was going to occur time and time again throughout the year since there isn’t a single senior on the roster. Hunter is working with virtually an entirely new group of players, relying on transfers and high school commits after a tough 2023-24 campaign.

Some of those expected struggles with a young team have occurred over the first 11 games of the season.

Tulane has blown a few double-digit leads, including an inexplicable 16-point meltdown in the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys in Cancun. They lost a buy-game to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions and a ferocious comeback against the New Orleans Privateers, overcoming a 12-point deficit with two minutes remaining, went awry in overtime.

There is a lot of talent for Hunter to work with as things should improve as they gain experience while building up chemistry and cohesion, so given the youthfulness of the roster, the future is certainly bright for the Green Wave.

One of the players fans have to be the most excited about is freshman wing Kam Williams.

A local product out of Lafayette, Louisiana, he quickly made an impression with the coaching staff. Where he surprised the most was on the defensive end, quickly becoming a two-way contributor for the team.

His performance has not gone unrecognized as Jeff Borzello of ESPN highlighted Williams as one of the 10-best freshman stars at a mid-major school this year.

“His counting stats on the offensive end aren't overwhelming, but Williams is contributing at both ends of the floor -- and his 6-foot-8 size on the wing is worth nothing. He's putting up 9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and shooting nearly 40% from 3. He has season highs of 19 points against New Orleans and SE Louisiana, has at least eight rebounds on three occasions and at least three steals on five occasions.”

Williams is someone Hunter has already gained a lot of trust in, and he has been inserted into the starting lineup for the past six games.

Even before that, he was playing starter-level minutes; in his final three games coming off the bench, he received at least 30 minutes of playing time in each.

The intangibles and ability to make an impact without having to have the ball in his hands are truly impressive. Freshmen normally take some time to find their groove at the next level, but he has hit the ground running.

Only scratching the surface of his potential, Williams is already top four on the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

He takes care of the ball and doesn’t commit fouls, making a major impact on both ends.

