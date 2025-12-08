A Record Nine American Teams Going Bowling

The American Conference has announced the pairings and destinations for its nine bowl-eligible teams for college football’s 2025 Bowl Season, highlighted by Tulane being selected for the College Football Playoff.

No. 11 seed Tulane will face No. 6 seed Ole Miss in the CFP first round in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, December 20 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern/2:30 p.m. Central on TNT and HBO Max. The Green Wave become the second team from the American to earn a spot in the CFP, joining Cincinnati in 2021.

Nine teams competing in postseason games is a single-season record for the American, which had eight teams play in bowl games in 2015 and 2024.

The American’s opponents in Bowl Season will include two from the ACC, an SEC team and a Big 12 team as well as two from the Sun Belt, one each from Conference USA and the Mountain West and one independent. Here are the bowl games involving American teams in calendar order.

StaffDNA Cure Bowl | Wednesday, December 17 | 5 p.m. ET

Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida

South Florida (9-3) vs. Old Dominion (9-3)

Television: ESPN

Series: First meeting

13th bowl appearance for South Florida

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl | Friday, December 19 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida

Memphis (8-4) vs. NC State (7-5)

Television: ESPN

Series: First meeting

19th bowl appearance for Memphis

College Football Playoff First Round | Saturday, December 20 | 3:30 p.m. ET

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium | Oxford, Mississippi

No. 11 Tulane (11-2) at No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1)

Television: TNT and HBO Max

Series: Ole Miss leads, 46-28

1st CFP appearance for Tulane

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl | Friday, December 26 | 8 p.m. ET

Gerald J. Ford Stadium | Dallas, Texas

UTSA (6-6) vs. FIU (7-5)

Television: ESPN

Series: Series tied, 2-2

7th bowl appearance for UTSA

Go Bowling Military Bowl | Saturday, December 27 | 11 a.m. ET

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium | Annapolis, Maryland

East Carolina (8-4) vs. Pitt (8-4)

Television: ESPN

Series: Series, 2-2

23rd bowl appearance for East Carolina

Wasabi Fenway Bowl | Saturday, December 27 | 2:15 p.m. ET

Fenway Park | Boston, Massachusetts

Army (6-5) vs. UConn (9-3)

Television: ESPN

Series: UConn leads, 5-4

12th bowl appearance for Army

Isleta New Mexico Bowl | Saturday, December 27 | 5:45 p.m. ET

University Stadium | Albuquerque, New Mexico

North Texas (11-2) vs. San Diego State (9-3)

Television: ESPN

Series: San Diego State leads, 6-1

16th bowl appearance for North Texas

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl | Friday, January 2, 2026 | 1 p.m. ET

Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Worth, Texas

Rice (5-7) vs. Texas State (6-6)

Television: ESPN

Series: Texas State leads, 3-2

15th bowl appearance for Rice

AutoZone Liberty Bowl | Friday, January 2, 2026 | 4:30 p.m. ET

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | Memphis, Tennessee

Navy (9-2) vs. Cincinnati (7-5)

Television: ESPN

Series: Series tied, 3-3

26th bowl appearance for Navy

Portions Courtesy of the American Conference