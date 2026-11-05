An Overview of Tulane 2027 Commitments

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We've covered the 2027 class extensively since the beginning of Spring this year. Although we've only seen one new commitment since our last overview, we thought it would be worth going over all of these individuals, breaking down their film and abilities, and seeing what they can contribute, overall, to the Wave.

Here is the latest commitment, and we'll talk much more about him next week, but it seems as though the Wave are thrilled to have him.

His name is Caleb Unger from Madison, Mississippi, where he attends Madison-Ridgeland Academy.

BOOMM!! Tulane lands a commitment from 3🌟OL Caleb Unger. Caleb decommitted from Mississippi State but held other offers from LSU and Oregon, while also taking an official visit to Colorado. He is extremely quick, powerful, and plays with a high motor. pic.twitter.com/Ne9qEBaY1d — Tulane Tailgate (@TailgateTulane) October 26, 2026

All of Them...

Here is a complete list of the 2027 commitments so far:

Keep in mind that in today's age of College Football, these commitments can change at any time. There could be more recruits to come, and some recruits might flip commitments. This article was written with the available information up to the date of November 5th, 2026

Name Position Height Weight Rating Caleb Unger OL 6'2" 300 lbs. Three-star Aymaud Sykes RB 5'10" 175 lbs. Three-star Ray'Quan Williams WR 6'0" 163 lbs. Three-star Devin Lavalais S 6'1" 180 lbs. Three-star Anquan Jackson WR 6'0" 184 lbs. Three-star Demetrius Terrell OL 6'3" 265 lbs. Three-star Hans Emery Julien EDGE 6'3" 230 lbs. Three-star Ja'ir Burks WR 5'9" 160 lbs. Three-star Tavares Stinson CB 5'10" 170 lbs. Three-star Sharontae Bailey OT 6'4" 305 lbs. Three-star Gus Faulkner S 6'2" 212 lbs. Three-star Owen Reineck OL 6'3" 280 lbs. Three-star Raeshaun Pugh S 5'11" 180 lbs. Three-star Korden Randle WR 6'4" 210 lbs. Three-star Jordan Callaway OL 6'5" 320 lbs. Three-star Malik Ward EDGE 6'5" 223 lbs. Three-star Joshua Sylvain WR 6'2" 184 lbs. Three-star Peyton Perkins ATH 6'0.5" 188 lbs. Three-star Dallas Crescenzo WR 6'0" 183 lbs. Three-star Kingston Johnson QB 5'11" 180 lbs. Three-star Teddy Graff TE 6'5" 220 lbs. Three-star James Tyson CB 5'11" 180 lbs. NA Jackson Shaw OT 6'5" 260 lbs. NA Jaden Terrance RB 5'10" 170 lbs. NA

The Direction and Goal

We at On SI are not the coaches at Tulane, so we really don't know the direction of recruiting from the coach's perspective. What we can do, however, is infer what the Wave might be trying to do with this class, and what positions they feel need to be addressed.

The offensive line has struggled with injuries this year, and despite that, they've really improved as the year has gone on. Coach Cody Kennedy has really done his thing in developing these young talents, and it makes us really excited with what he'll do with next year's class.

The newest addition, Caleb Unger, is yet another promising talent that adds to the excitement. Before him was Demetrius Terrell, Sharontae Bailey, Owen Reineck, Jordan Callaway, and Jackson Shaw.

These offensive line additions will protect their future, Trace Johnson, while also providing support for perhaps Tulane's favorite skill position: running back.

The RB room has gotten a ton of attention since the portal opened at the beginning of this year. Key contributers include Johnnie Daniels and Jaylin Lucas, with Lucas contributing a 200 yard performance against South Alabama.

The additions of Jaden Terrance and Aymaud Sykes piles on the talent in the room. Terrance, in particular, was a big-play machine as a junior, and with another year of tape to watch, we're sure he'll have much to provide in a Greenie uniform.

Tulane will also add TE Teddy Graff, who is a strong blocking presence that can really bolster the run game.

Rounding out the offensive additions are WR Ray'Quan Williams, WR Anquan Jackson, WR Ja'ir Burks, WR Korden Randle, WR Joshua Sylvain, WR Dallas Crescenzo, and QB Kingston Johnson.

Staying Strong on D

Flipping to the defense, strong additions to the defensive line like Hans Emery Julien and Malik Ward will keep this line young while bringing a youthful energy to the room.

The defense, outside of the Memphis game, has not been able to turn the ball over. They'll be looking for that play-making and ball-hawking ability in the secondary, and TU will be getting that with CB James Tyson, S Raeshaun Pugh, S Gus Faulkner, CB Tavares Stinson, and S Devin Lavalais.

Rounding us out is ATH Peyton Perkins, who played both QB and CB in high school while rushing for almost 2,000 yards (1,907) and 25 TDs in 2025.

In the following weeks, we'll go over each player, their film, and how they'll help bolster this Greenie squad.