Analysis: Tulane Green Wave Shatter Perceptions in Special Shutout of Navy
The Tulane Green Wave remembered the last time they were in Annapolis and turned emotions into a stunning shutout of the Navy Midshipmen.
Playing every down like it was their last, quarterback Darian Mensah grew legs in a special breakout performance to compliment a defense that can win championships.
The 35-0 victory ended hopes of every American opponent besides the Army Black Knights, with Tulane clinching both teams a spot in the conference championship game.
All week leading up to the anticipated matchup, the conversation surrounded how the Green Wave could manage to slow down an innovative, prolific Navy offense. This team took that personally.
The Midshipmen did not have a single wrinkle Tulane's defense wasn't ready for. Trickery and motion could not fool them.
A team that has remained undefeated since a 1-2 start and a No. 3 preseason ranking in the conference turned around the presumed confusion and confidence.
Defense gives no layups or contested threes
The Green Wave defense has been preparing for an option team that is capable of stretching the field with explosive passes and runs by quarterback Blake Horvath during team scout periods throughout the season.
Done sporadically and without mention, the team may not even have realized how ready for the moment they were until they forced a three-and-out on Navy's opening possession, which gained five yards.
The phrase heard throughout the week of preparation was, "See a little, see a lot." This game hinged on their ability to trust their eyes, communicate effectively, and perform as a cohesive unit.
Of the 47 tackles by twenty Green Wave defenders, nine were by linebackers, 13 by defensive backs, and 25 along the defensive line.
Speaking with safeties coach Rob Greene about their preparation for the Midshipmen's attack, it was evident that they had drilled discipline and assignment as the essential response.
Under head coach Jon Sumrall, there's been an apparent psychological edge the team has held. The way the coaching staff communicates their messages resonates.
"You don't try to give them layups," Greene had told me last Wednesday. "You make them hit jump shots and contested threes the whole time."
While the game would unfold differently with Horvath remaining in the matchup, it was evident from their reaction time that the defense saw no surprises that weren't already identified in the film study, with a plan to react and swarm.
Despite only recording two sacks, the pass rush has morphed into a nightmare to fear. Whether in coverage or on the run through the second level, Tyler Grubbs and Sam Howard showed no mercy. The defensive backs not only took away deep shots but also came downhill to stuff tackles for losses.
Navy couldn't bleed Tulane to death or throw it over their heads. They could only manage eight first downs. On third and fourth downs, the Green Wave conceded one in both categories on 12 attempts.
It was one of the most physically dominating single-game performances on all levels, with seamless communication often requiring no words.
Darian Mensah makes like his mentor
The first person to assess greatness in Darian Mensah was one of the best quarterbacks in Tulane history, NFL rookie Michael Pratt.
11 months ago, Mensah sat in the torrential downpour of the Military Bowl, destiny out of his hands—as was his mentor's, as Pratt watched from the coaches box upstairs.
A quarterback competition and nine wins later, Mensah played with a new level of confidence as he added a wrinkle to his game at Navy.
The poise and California Cool used to describe Mensah matter the most in his mental toughness on third down. Typically, that results in an impressive completion to his speedy receivers.
From the sidelines Saturday, one could palpably see the moment the lightbulb switch flipped when Mensah saw yards of free turf in front of him.
However, unlike every previous instance this season, Mensah trusted his instincts and acted decisively in his first rushing touchdown of his career.
He extended another drive, which culminated in a 14-0 lead, by converting third and fourth downs with his legs—something his mentor, Pratt, used to win games with for Tulane.
He maintained composure during his quarterback sneaks and crucial touchdown passes to Alex Bauman and Arnold Barnes in the red zone.
The Green Wave could have scored once and won the game. Mensah's decision to run during critical moments contributed to nearly all 35 points.
Attitude, toughness, discipline, all love
The night before the game in the hotel Friday, Jon Sumrall held a team meeting.
He went through every group; those who played in the Military Bowl; those who stayed through December with a lot of unknowns; those who followed suit in the spring; those who came in the fall to complete this championship-contending roster.
This Tulane team had about 50 new roster additions and more than 20 new starters who arrived at various times this offseason. Their inexperience and youth showed in their September losses.
Their head coach's love for them has powered the Green Wave's ferocious fight ever since.
It's about the little things: the toughness in practice, which NFL scouts claimed were the most physical sessions they'd seen all year, including SEC programs; the meticulous film study that led to a gang-tackling shutout; the honest conversations with his predecessor and coaching staff that produced Darian Mensah; and the foresight as a former player to warm up without pads to halt fatigue.
Sumrall's player-led team may have shocked the nation, but the result was a culmination of all they've built toward.
As they look to clinch home-field advantage by focusing on the only thing in their control, beating the Memphis Tigers on Thanksgiving night, Tulane does so with the mindset of champions poised for battle.