Tulane Football Enters New Era with Rare Poise at Quarterback
In the search to replace the quarterback who changed Tulane football history, a young gun emerged late in the race, and his dominating performance in their season opener showed precisely how he got there.
Tulane’s 52-0 shutout against Southeastern Louisiana reinforced the trajectory of the player under center who shook up training camp.
Redshirt freshman Darian Mensah performed with a level of composure rarely seen in a quarterback’s first start – let alone with no game experience. He hadn’t even been a live quarterback in a practice setting with a pass rush until coach Jon Sumrall threw the first-team defensive line at Mensah full speed just two weeks ago.
Back in April, Sumrall made comments about Mensah having something about him, and a “California Cool.” He’s used the term It factor, and that’s not exactly coach speak. But for those unable to see the new team form from April until they took the field Thursday night, it was hard to fathom how a quarterback not even in the running to start training camp took control of the reins.
When a two-man race widens into three, it’s fair to assume a level of concern and wonder whether that late entry is by a push worth paying attention to or by default. Plainly, since Mensah began taking first-team reps after Tulane's first scrimmage, it’s had nothing to do with the other quarterbacks at all. That’s not a knock to either Ty Thompson or Kai Horton, the former having his own unique breakout game as a weapon to watch. Mensah demanded eyes – and then he held them.
Jon Sumrall told reporters after their opening victory that he’s a better coach around Mensah. That’s not thrown around lightly by a coach who’s candid with his words and doesn’t mince them when he’s disappointed in his team’s execution. He had said last week that his version of playing quarterback the right way involved communicating with confidence, leading well, being a great teammate, protecting the football, and making good decisions.
The level of ease and comfort that was palpable on the sidelines is a testament to the poise by Mensah as he hit on all those marks. His debut throw was a 3rd and 8 conversion – he threw a dot to Mario Williams across the middle of the field.
Mario Williams hasn’t recorded over 100 receiving yards since Week 7 of the 2022 season. His 124 yards Thursday night was just the third time in his career he hit that mark. Williams has the traits as a playmaker that make offensive game planning simple: get the ball in his hands.
After a frankly surprisingly quiet camp, Williams turned on a different gear. As did Mensah. Any expectations of his debut were surpassed. His best throws of the night were his three third down throws to Williams, Yulkeith Brown, and Alex Bauman, the latter arguably at the top.
He doesn’t have the straight line and lateral speed of Ty Thompson, who is the fastest player on the team. Thompson came into his own as a redzone threat in his debut. Mensah used his mobility to operate in the pocket and displayed comfortability throwing on the run.
The real test at quarterback will come next week against the Green Wave's first Power 4 opponent, Kansas State, but the player who shares a number with Tulane legend Shaun King showed the moxie that took the quarterback competition by storm and never looked back.