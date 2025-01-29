Another Tulane Green Wave Transfer Quarterback Lands With Power 4 School
When the AAC title game ended for Tulane, some of their best players entered their names into the transfer portal.
While that's not uncommon in this era of college football, for a Group of 5 team like the Green Wave, getting their roster poached by programs around the country is tough to overcome, especially with them already being at a disadvantage when it comes to NIL funds.
Players can return by withdrawing their name from transfer consideration, but unfortunately for Tulane, that largely wasn't the case this time around.
Darian Mensah, their star quarterback, shocked the college football world when it was revealed he had transferred to Duke for a massive NIL package.
It further highlighted the advantages that Power 4 schools have over the Group of 5 level, even when a program isn't considered a powerhouse by any means.
Mensah wasn't the only signal caller who was looking for a new home, though.
Both backups, Kai Horton and Ty Thompson, also entered their names into the portal, although they didn't quite have the same market as Mensah, which resulted in Horton still being available and Thompson ultimately coming back to New Orleans with a position change in mind.
But, Horton has now found a new home, and according to Hayes Fawcett of On3, he will be transferring to Washington.
This is certainly an interesting decision on the surface.
Head coach of the Huskies, Jedd Fisch, benched last year's transfer quarterback, Will Rogers, for freshman Demond Williams Jr. late in the season, signaling he's going to be the starter for that program going forward.
While Horton will now be entered into a camp battle, he didn't show a whole lot during his time with Tulane that would suggest he could outperform the supposed incumbent since he had just 866 passing yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions on a 52.8% completion percentage.
And with just one year of eligibility remaining, the original thought was he'd look for a place where he could immediately play when he decided to leave the Green Wave.
But, that doesn't appear to be the case after all.