Army's Dismantling Against Notre Dame Hurts Tulane's Playoff Chances
Tulane was off this past weekend, something that might have proven to be fortunate since there was so much carnage across the country with seven top 25 teams losing.
Based on the latest edition of the AP Poll, that didn't help the Green Wave out too much when it comes to their national standing, but they are now the second-highest ranked Group of 5 team after Army was dismantled against Notre Dame.
When the newest College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday, it's almost certain Tulane will be on the outside looking in after Boise State survived again during their game against Wyoming.
What ultimately could prevent Tulane from competing in the CFP is what happened in the matchup between Army and Notre Dame.
Consensus thinking would have said the Black Knights had little chance against a program like the Fighting Irish, but since Army has played so well on their way to having an undefeated season before Saturday, there was some thought they might be able to pull off the upset since Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois earlier in the year.
That proved to be foolish.
Army was completely destroyed by Notre Dame, 49-14, in a contest that was never close.
This hurts Tulane from a national perspective.
While the Black Knights are still ranked inside the top 25 of the AP Poll and likely will hold onto that designation by the time the Green Wave meet them in the AAC championship game, there won't be as much weight put into that win if Tulane is able to come away with a victory.
If Army was able to beat Notre Dame, or even make things competitive, the committee might take a closer look at what's going on in the American.
But as it stands right now, they will likely turn a blind eye to the conference unless Boise State suffers a loss during the final two games of their season as they get ready for their finale and a Mountain West championship game.
Tulane has an uphill battle to fight that is largely out of their control.
Beating Memphis on Thursday is something that has to happen.
If they lose that matchup, then the Green Wave can kiss their CFP dreams goodbye.