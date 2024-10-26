CFB World Reacts to Green Wave Star Running Back's Career Half Against UNT
The Tulane Green Wave offense has looked as good as ever to start the day against the North Texas Mean Green and one of their biggest stars is leading the way.
In a two-quarter span filled with scores and highlights, running back Makhi Hughes was the star with the best half of his career. Fans around college football took to social media to celebrate his stellar play.
Hughes has been a bell cow in the first half with 20 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown. That's enough for a career-high for a single game already.
Darian Mensah started the game on fire through the air, but barely threw the ball in the second quarter with how good the ground game was.
Fans have been quick to point out how lucky they are to have gone from watching Tyjae Spears carve up defenses to seeing Hughes do the same thing.
Heading into the afternoon, the sophomore had already run for 744 yards on the season with a career-high eight touchdowns. While he doesn't always do much in the receiving game, the back still has 10 catches for 102 yards with two additional scores.
Hughes has now surpassed the century mark five times this season, including four of his last five games. He's also scored a touchdown in five straight. Nine total trips to the end zone on the year.
Before the season, he was given the title of the best sophomore running back in the country. It looks as though the qualifier can be dropped as he is simply just one of the best.
The Green Wave will need their star to continue its play into the second half as this is the most important game yet.