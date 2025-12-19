Cool and Breezy Conditions Expected for Tulane at Ole Miss Saturday
If you had put in an order for perfect football weather, Saturday's forecast for Oxford, Mississippi would be just up your alley.
The 11th seeded Tulane football team plays its first ever College Football Playoff game at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday against the 6th seed Ole Miss, which is also playing in its first CFP contest.
According to Weather.com, Mother Nature is going to be very agreeable for kickoff and beyond. When the ball is kicked to begin the game, temperatures should be around 64-degrees with sunny skies. Breezes should be out of the South Southwest around 11-miles per hour.
By game's end, temperatures should be around the 57-degree mark, but under clear skies.
No precipitation is expected for the entire game. That should make for a fast game on the natural grass turf of Vaught Hemingway stadium.
