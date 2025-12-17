How Tulane can Suffocate the Rebels on Defense

This Week's Coverage of Tulane's First CFP Appearance

Back in September, the Rebels were able to do whatever they wanted without much resistance. Even though Tulane held the ball for five more minutes than Ole Miss, the Rebels’ dominant run game and quick scoring put the Wave down before they could even think.

How can the Wave hamper this high powered offense, and play the game of football that they want to play this Saturday?

Coaching Changes

The most glaring issue the Rebels face is their ex-head coach leaving for rival school LSU, in Lane Kiffin. However, Defensive Coordinator Greg Gasparato feels otherwise. "I think they're going to try and get their playmakers the ball, just like they have all year. I think they're going to show us, maybe, a few new things that we haven't seen. I don't want to anticipate any changes.

"It could be." Gasparato said when asked about how certain "comfortable" play-calling could differ from Lane Kiffin when facing new Ole Miss head coach, Pete Golding. "That's the thing with a new play-caller," he continued. "You don't know exactly what he's comfortable with versus what Lane (Kiffin) was comfortable with."

Clearly the coaching change isn't the first thing on Gasparato's mind, but when a reporter asked Gasparato what went wrong in September, he had this to say, "I think it's just the details... We had some chances to make plays and we just didn't make them."

Gasparato clearly thought the chances were there, TU just needs to be ready to pounce on those opportunities, not letting them get away.

Trinidad Chambliss’ Legs

During the week four loss, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss ran for a season high 112 yards, while the Rebels as a team combined for 241 yards.

Gasparato feels that Chambliss has grown since their last meeting. "I think what he does so well is that he can make off-schedule plays... when they add him in the game as that plus one in the run, it changes the dynamic (of the offense). It's almost like you're defending twelve players now."

The twelve player analogy couldn't be anymore true. Defending the pass and run is one thing, but being able to defend a guy who can run so easily in a passing situation can be very helpful for the Wave.

One thing worth mentioning is that Chambliss was not always the Rebel starting QB. His game against Tulane was his second start of the 2025 season for Ole Miss. Having an entire season of tape to pull from can assist the Wave in preparing for Chambliss and company.

Tulane is No Stranger to Top Offenses

Tulane has played several top offenses in the country, aside from Ole Miss themselves. Most recently being North Texas’ Mean Green.

UNT is far and away the best offense statistically the Wave have faced. North Texas boasts the #1 offense in the country, averaging 504.3-yards per game and a staggering 44.8 yards per game. North Texas’ lowest score was 21-points in their recent AAC Championship game.

North Texas isn’t the only American Conference team that graces the top offense list. Eastern Carolina makes an appearance as well with the 14th best offense in the country. The Pirates average 464.7-yards per game with a 33.5-point scoring average.

Tulane has beaten both of the aforementioned teams. The most recent was in the AAC trophy contest where the Wave held the dominant offense to 21-points and 415-yards in a 34-21 victory. Before that, Tulane faced ECU during week seven of the season. TU would win that bout as well 26-19, while pinning the Pirates to 340-yards of total offense.

“This is a really good conference. I don’t know if people really understand how good the American Conference is.” Gasparato said.

Tulane and Ole Miss play in the first round of the College Football Playoffs Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi. The winner plays Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's night.