Electric Defensive Back Secures Tulane On SI's Defensive Player of the Week
One of the key factors for the Tulane Green Wave football program heading into Denton, Texas, to face North Texas was finding ways to halt one of the most explosive passing offenses in the American Athletic Conference in 2024.
When called upon, defensive back Caleb Ransaw answered. Ransaw was flying to the ball all over the gridiron, flashing his athleticism and talented ability to locate the ball and attack. In the Green Wave's 45-37 victory over the Mean Green, the speedy junior tied for second on the team with five tackles (four solo), two tackles-for-loss and one pass breakup.
Ransaw's knack for making highlight-worthy plays in Tulane's secondary is a skill that came in handy against an offensive attack that presents a variety of looks. Heading into the matchup on Saturday, Oct. 26, head coach Jon Sumrall was preparing Ransaw and the Green Wave defensive backs to take away those looks and play smart, but physical, on the road.
"The challenge is you can't give them the same thing the whole time," Sumrall said. "What they want you to do is give them free access because then they have the ability to second-release you down the field and hit the access throws. You have to take something away, and we're probably going to have to. The guys have to go challenge and get down. We have to be aware of when we're pressing and when we're not and be really detailed with what's going on."
Sometimes in football, it is the little things that end up mattering the most. For Ransaw, he has succeeded in every facet of the game on the field for the Green Wave this season.
The former Troy Trojans defensive back transferred after spending 2021-2023 under Sumrall in Troy, Alabama, where he appeared in 34 games and recorded 81 tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception.
In his first season for the Olive and Blue, Ransaw has racked up 17 total tackles (13 solo) and one pass breakup.
The statistics do not tell the whole story, however. Tulane's ferocious defensive back has performed lights out in the biggest moments for the program this season. With a tenured positions coach like J.J. McCleskey leading the unit, this will not be the first defensive back to receive Tulane On SI's Defensive Player of the Week Award this season.