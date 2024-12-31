Elite Power 4 School Reportedly Front-Runners To Land Tulane Star Makhi Hughes
If Tulane is going to maintain their stranglehold over the American Athletic Conference next season, they have their work cut out for them in the transfer portal.
Already knowing they would be without key contributors in 2025 because of graduations and players turning professional, the Green Wave have repeatedly been dealt blows from those who have entered their names into consideration for other schools to contact them about different opportunities.
The first was star quarterback Darian Mensah.
Following his breakout year in his first season as a starter, the young signal caller committed to Duke for a reported record-setting amount of money.
That put them at a major disadvantage in the Gasparilla Bowl, ultimately ensuring they ended the once-promising campaign with three straight losses.
But after that game was when things really took a turn.
Star running back Makhi Hughes became the latest high-profile player to put his name into the portal, and based on the early interest he's already receiving from teams around the country, it's a slim chance that he's be back in New Orleans for the upcoming season.
Pete Nakos of On3 gave the latest on what's taking place on the transfer scene, and it sounds like one of the best programs in the country is going after the former Tulane standout hard.
"... all signs point to Makhi Hughes landing in Oregon. The Ducks have the momentum, and Hughes’ younger brother is Oregon cornerback Na'eem Offord, who was the No. 12 recruit in the On3 Industry Ranking for the 2024 cycle," he reports.
It's going to be hard to turn down Oregon.
Not only is there a family connection to the Ducks like Nakos points out, but they're also the No. 1-ranked team in the country this season who is coming off a Big Ten title in their first year in the conference.
And if that wasn't enough to sway things in their favor, they also have tons of NIL money they can throw at prospective players.
Hughes is going to be a major loss if he does decide to leave.
Tulane will be challenged to find his replacement, something that is easier said than done considering he totaled over 2,700 yards rushing with 22 touchdowns during his two years in New Orleans.