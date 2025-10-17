Fast Eddie Looks at Tulane vs Army
By now, you're probably used to my acquaintance Fast Eddie. If not, welcome to my world.
I really don't remember how we first met. I don't even know his real name. The moniker he goes by reflects a nickname given to a former governor of Louisiana. It's one he chose, not me. And he tends to show up out of nowhere when I least expect it. Whether it's eating lunch or driving New Orleans streets, Fast Eddie just has that knack of finding me, which he did again this week.
"Good morning, Douglas," Fast Eddie begins, relatively out of breath as he walks to catch up with me. I am making my way toward the Lafitte Greenway. "Where you heading?"
"One of my extended family is performing at The Broadside, so I thought I'd walk to give a listen," I answered. "Wait a minute, what happened to your ride from last week?"
"It's the bane of classic cars," Fast Eddie says of his 2001 Toyota Corona. "Sometimes they work, and other times they don't want to."
At least he still had car. There were times I wondered if Fast Eddie had put up his belongings in the past to help him make some of the wagers he spoke about on a weekly basis.
"Last week was one of those, 'if we were playing with horseshoes or hand grenades,' kind of games for me," Eddie begins. He had decided to take East Carolina and the 6-and-a-half points against Tulane. The Green Wave won by seven.
We are just about at the Greenway where I make my turn, when Fast Eddie reaches out to grab my arm and give me his weekly advice, requested or not.
"This is a payback game for the Greenies," Fast Eddie says, puffing a bit from the tempo I had set with our walk together. "Not everybody on this team was there last year when Captain American and Army spanked the Wave, but there are plenty enough still around, coaches and otherwise, to let the newbies know. This is going to be a blowout. I'm taking Tulane and giving Army the 9-and-a-half."
With that, I turn onto the Greenway and Fast Eddie takes a bench to catch his breath. Probably for our conversation next week.
