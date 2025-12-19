Fast Eddie Takes a Look at Tulane-Ole Miss

This Week's Coverage of Tulane's First CFP Appearance

How does he find me?

This time, I'm waiting for family to arrive on The Crescent at Union Station. In walks Fast Eddie, with a smile on his face, and he's looking hungry.

"Dougie!" Fast Eddie's voice ringing across the nearly vacant terminal. I check my pockets for any Air Tags my wife may have put in my trousers. It's like he's got a "Doug Locator Service" installed in his brain. Before I ask him why he's here, "Julia Child" shares his secrets.

"I'm telling you," Fast Eddie tells me, his mouth almost watering. "That New Orleans-Mobile run has a muffo you gotta try."

"Wait...you're going to take the train to Mobile just to get their muffuletta?" I ask him.

"There and back," he answers with a nod. "I can get me a muffo both ways!"

The more I thought about it, the more tempted I was to take him up on it, but I remember that one time I went somewhere with Eddie. That's a story for another day.

"Tulane in the playoffs," Fast Eddie says to me. "Can you believe it? Sumrall told us it would happen, but in two years? Dang!"

He glances out the glass doors to see if the train from Mobile is on the terminal tracks yet.

"That is a really wide line," Eddie says, pointing out that Ole Miss is a 17.5-point favorite over the Green Wave. "There are all sorts of problems up there. Their coach high-tailed it. Their quarterback is heading somewhere else. They've got that SEC confidence, and I don't know if they deserve that, yet."

I keep thinking there's going to be a big "but" coming my way, but....I'm wrong.

"This just doesn't feel right," Fast Eddie expounds. "Too many points, too many questions up there in that Grove, and too many chips on those Greenies' shoulders. This is my easiest pick of the year. Take Tulane and the points."

The speakers at Union Terminal crackle, announcing the Mardi Gras is arriving and that the next departure won't be for another seven hours. I hope Eddie can wait that long for his muffo