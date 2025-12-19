Fast Eddie Takes a Look at Tulane-Ole Miss
In this story:
This Week's Coverage of Tulane's First CFP Appearance
Monday: Two Words for Those Who Think TU & JMU Should Not Be in the CFP
Tuesday: Tulane offense vs Ole Miss
Wednesday: Wave defensive angle against the Rebels
Thursday: Hear from Some Fans making their way to Oxford.
Friday: What are Fans Doing Who are Not Going to the Game
How does he find me?
This time, I'm waiting for family to arrive on The Crescent at Union Station. In walks Fast Eddie, with a smile on his face, and he's looking hungry.
"Dougie!" Fast Eddie's voice ringing across the nearly vacant terminal. I check my pockets for any Air Tags my wife may have put in my trousers. It's like he's got a "Doug Locator Service" installed in his brain. Before I ask him why he's here, "Julia Child" shares his secrets.
"I'm telling you," Fast Eddie tells me, his mouth almost watering. "That New Orleans-Mobile run has a muffo you gotta try."
"Wait...you're going to take the train to Mobile just to get their muffuletta?" I ask him.
"There and back," he answers with a nod. "I can get me a muffo both ways!"
The more I thought about it, the more tempted I was to take him up on it, but I remember that one time I went somewhere with Eddie. That's a story for another day.
"Tulane in the playoffs," Fast Eddie says to me. "Can you believe it? Sumrall told us it would happen, but in two years? Dang!"
He glances out the glass doors to see if the train from Mobile is on the terminal tracks yet.
"That is a really wide line," Eddie says, pointing out that Ole Miss is a 17.5-point favorite over the Green Wave. "There are all sorts of problems up there. Their coach high-tailed it. Their quarterback is heading somewhere else. They've got that SEC confidence, and I don't know if they deserve that, yet."
I keep thinking there's going to be a big "but" coming my way, but....I'm wrong.
"This just doesn't feel right," Fast Eddie expounds. "Too many points, too many questions up there in that Grove, and too many chips on those Greenies' shoulders. This is my easiest pick of the year. Take Tulane and the points."
The speakers at Union Terminal crackle, announcing the Mardi Gras is arriving and that the next departure won't be for another seven hours. I hope Eddie can wait that long for his muffo
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.