Final Stats, Plays, & Commentary: Tulane 27 - Charlotte 0
Tonight's attendance: 22,245
Charlotte deferred to the 2nd half. Gets the ball on their own on their own 25 after the touchback, then three and out with new QB Zack Wilcke. TU gets the punt at their own 37.
Three downs later, on a third and 1, Charlotte is called for an offsides, giving TU a first down to their own 46. Two passes later, Tulane is at the Charlotte 24, where the Wave is called for holding, backing it up to the Charlotte 34. 2nd and 11. Retzlaff has to throw it away under pressure, but Charlotte is called for defensive holding. 1st and 10 Tulane at he 49ers 24. Personal foul is called on Shadre Hurst, backing it up to the 37 of Charlotte. 2nd and 23. Javin Gordon carries for no gain. On 3rd down, Retzlaff throws incomplete. PATRICK DURKIN COMES ON TO TRY A 55-YARD FIELD GOAL THAT COMES UP JUST SHORT OF THE CROSS BAR. Charlotte takes over 1st and 10 at its own 37 with 8:37 to go in the 3rd quarter.
Charlotte runs and loses 1. Quarterback draw picks up two. 3rd and 9 at Charlotte's 38. PASS INTERCEPTED BY TULANE BANDIT (rush defensive end) MO WESTMORELAND AT THE CHARLOTTE 41. IT'S HIS FIRST INTERCEPTION OF HIS CAREER. TU takes over with 7:11 to go in the 3rd quarter.
Tulane's 1st pass is underthrown. RETZLAFF THROWS AN INTERCEPTION TO CHARLOTTE'S JA'QURIOUS CONLEY AT THE 49ERS 13.
Loftis is back in at QB for Charlotte. Throws for a 1st down to his own 31. Then a run around end picks up a dozen. Short pass over the middle to Tulane's 46 sets up a 2nd and 5. Short run picks up two. 3rd and three from TU's 44. Deep drop TULANE SACKS LOFTIS FOR 16-YARD LOSS. 4th and forever and the punt gets a long Charlotte bounce before dying at the TU 11. 3:42 to go in the 3rd quarter.
Tulane's McClure powers to the TU 36 for a 25-yard gain. Then Retzlaff zings one to the Charlotte 45 to Brown-Stephens for a 19-yard gain. Pass complete for 8-yards to Grant Laskey. Gordon rushes to the right for no gain, setting up a 3rd and 2 at Charlotte's 37. Gordon picks up the 1st down on a 6-yard gain. On a 1st down at Charlotte's 31, Retzlaff is WAY off on an out pass. Next pass complete for a 1st down for 10-yards. Short pass picks up three, then pass to Gordon is complete and fumbled out of bounds at the Charlotte 23, setting up a 3rd and 12, as the 3rd quarter clock winds down to zero.
Things are getting a little chippy between the two teams.
Tulane 21 - Charlotte 0 End of the 3rd Quarter
Tulane has fumbled the ball three times in three quarters, losing one. Retzlaff has thrown two interceptions. If the Wave play like this against North Texas next Friday, it will be a Mean Green win.
Tulane has it on the Charlotte 23, 3rd and 12 to begin the 4th quarter. Pass complete to Brown-Stephens, who fumbles (Tulane's 4th of the game) at the the Charlotte 18, setting up a 4th down. PATRICK DURKIN HITS A 36-YARD FIELD GOAL.
Tulane 24 - Charlotte 0 13:45 to go in the 4th Quarter
Short kickoff run back to the Charlotte 26 where the 49ers take over. Short out picks up 7. Charlotte calls a timeout. Run to the right picks up the 1st down at Charlotte's 39. Short pass is almost picked off by Tulane's Javion White. Pass complete to the Charlotte 48. Then, a penalty flag for unsportsmanlike like penalty after the play on both teams offsetting. 3rd and 1, then a false start. Long pass is incomplete down the sideline. 4th and 6. 49ers set up to punt and call a timeout. Good punt is fair caught at the TU 10 with 11:40 to go in the 4th quarter.
Retzlaff throws complete to Pascuzzi for six. Arnold Barnes runs for 2. 3rd and 2 pass incomplete (not even close). On 4th down, Clark hits a 41-yard punt to the Charlotte 41.
49ers throw backwards for a wide receiver screen that loses 4. Short run gains 1. Short pass picks up five, but Unsportsmanlike conduct called against Charlotte after the play. On 4th down, the 49ers punt to Tulane's 30, where the Wave takes over with 8:26 to go in the game.
Retzlaff still in. McClure to the left picks up 2. High pass brought down by Mmahat for a 1st down at the TU 41. A quick out to Tre Shackelford picks up 17 to the Charlotte 37. Then, another to Mmahat gets six. Clock running with 6:45 to go in the game. Big blitz forces Retzlaff to throw out to Brown-Stephens for a three yard loss. Retzlaff throws incomplete (off his back foot again). Fourth and six and Tulane is going for it at the Charlotte 34. Tulane calls a timeout. 5:56 to go in the game. PATRICK DURKIN KNOCKS THROUGH A 52-YARD FIELD GOAL.
Tulane 27 - Charlotte 0 5:51 to go in the 4th Quarter
Charlotte starts at their 25 after Durkin's touchback on the kickoff. Twenty yard pass over the middle to the 45. Short out pass complete for 4-yards to the Charlotte 49. Short pass loses 2. Third and 7 at their own 48 for Charlotte. QUARTERBACK SACKED BY TULANE'S MO WESTMORELAND AND JOSH LEWIS. IT'S THE WAVE'S 3RD SACK OF THE GAME. Fourth down and the 49ers punt to the Tulane 10. 3:35 to go in the game.
Brendan Sullivan in at quarterback. He rushes up the middle for three. Then Sullivan rolls out to throw, but runs for 4. One a 3rd and 3 from their own 18. A wheel route to running back Javin Gordon is complete to the TU 39. Sullivan runs out of bounds for a one-yard gain as the two-minute timeout is called.
Tulane 27 - Charlotte 0 2:00 to go in the 4th Quarter
Sullivan rushes for 1, setting up a 3rd and 8 for TU at their own 42. McClure ruses over the right side for four, setting up a 4th and 4. Clark to punt for the 4th time. Short one of 34 is returned by Charlotte to their own 38. :20 to go in the game.
Throw incomplete on 1st down. :17 to go in the 4th quarter. Sweep to the left loses 2 as the clock runs out to end the game.
Final: Tulane 27 - Charlotte 0
Statistic
Charlotte
Tulane
Total Yards
140
463
Passing Yards
143
312
Rushing Yards
-3
151
Penalties
6-50
2-25
1st Downs
7
24
3rd Down Efficiency
2-13
6-12
4th Down Efficiency
0-0
0-0
Total Plays
49
74
Average Per Rush
-0.1 yards
4.3 yards
Red Zone
0-1
4-5
Time of Possession
25:44
34:16
Turnovers by
2
3
Sacks by - Yards
0 - 0 yards
3 - 26-yards