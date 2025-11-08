Final: Tulane 38 - Memphis 32 2nd Half Highlights, Commentary, and Stats
Halftime Score: Tulane 35 - Memphis 17
Tulane receives the ball to begin the 2nd half at its 25 after the touchback. Javin Gordon finds a big hole to pick up 13 on first down. Then, plenty of time for Retzlaff, and he slings a 42-yard zinger to Bryce Bohannon to the Memphis 23. Loss of two on a sack, then a four-yard gain, sets up a 3rd and eight at the Memphis 18. A short pass gets to the Tiger 12, short of the 1st down. PATRICK DURKIN KICKS A 30-YARD FIELD GOAL.
Tulane 38 - Memphis 17 11:51 to go in the 3rd Quarter
So, the Tulane defense stood its ground well in the 1st half forcing three Memphis punts and sacking the Tiger QB three times. Let's see if the Wave D can keep it up on this first drive.
After the kickoff touchback, Memphis starts at its 25. Quick pass to the Tiger 40. Then, QB Lewis is tackled for a loss of 4. A short pass picks up eight, THEN THE TU DEFENSE SACKS LEWIS AGAIN, LOSING SEVEN. It's Tulane's fourth sack. Memphis punts to Omari Hayes, who returns 16-yards it to the TU 32. Sam Howard was back on the field in the 2nd half for the Tulane D.
Three and out for the Green Wave on three short runs. It's 2nd time this game for a TU punt this game. Clark punts a 47-yarder to the Memphis 23. There's 6:41 to go in the 3rd quarter.
Tulane cannot afford to allow Memphis to hang around. The Tigers have outscored their opponents in the 2nd half this year by 100-points.
Two short throws pick up a Tiger first down to their own 42. Two more plays pick up another 1st at Tulane's 42. Then a personal foul penalty on Tulane for roughing the passer. Wave called for offsides on the very next play, then another short pass. The Wave has been penalized eight times for 59-yards so far. Another first down run. Memphis QB Lewis limps off the field. The guy who ran for a TD in the 1st half, Arrington Maiden is in. Ball at the TU 17. 2:00 to go in the 3rd quarter. Loss of yardage for the Tigers on a draw, it's 4th and 5. Memphis is going for it at TU's 12. Maiden runs to the one-yard line and is crushed. He comes up limping. First and goal at the TU 1. Another run by the QB Maiden, but it comes up short as the 3rd quarter comes to an end.
Tulane 38 - Memphis 17 End of the 3rd Quarter
After an explosive first half by the Green Wave, Tulane comes up with only 71-yards of offense in the third quarter and a Patrick Durkin field goal. Memphis, though, is held scoreless in that third period as the TU defense held the Tigers to only 67-yards in stanza number three.
Memphis with a 2nd and goal at Tulane's 1 to begin the 4th quarter. Lewis is back in at QB for Memphis. FRANK PEASANT POWERS IT IN FROM ONE-YARD OUT TO THE LEFT SIDE. Memphis is going for two, so Tulane calls a timeout. The shuffle pass to his tight end makes the two-point conversion good. The Tigers have now gone for two five times this year. They're now 2-for-5.
Tulane 38 - Memphis 25 14:57 to go in the 4th Quarter
Tulane starts at their own 25 after the touchback. Retzlaff tries the curl on the left, but it falls short, incomplete. A misdirection picks up five. It's 3rd and 5, Tulane at their 30. Third down pass was on target, but dropped 15-yards down field. Clark has to punt again. He hits another boomer. A late fair catch is called, a flag dropped for interference, but picked up because the TU player was pushed into the Tiger punt returner. Memphis takes over at its 19, with 13:53 to go in the 4th quarter.
Tigers start at their own 19. Two short passes get Memphis to its 31. Two wide receiver screens pick up another 1st down. TULANE PICKS UP ITS FIFTH SACK OF THE GAME, loss of 11 to the Memphis 33. Another wide receiver screen sets up a 3rd and 13 at the Tiger 41. A come-backer pass to the far side picks up 32 to the Tulane 26. False start, a short pass, then BRENDON LEWIS THROWS TO THE TULANE END ZONE FROM 25-YARDS OUT TO BRADY KLUSE FOR A TOUCHDOWN.
Tulane 38 - Memphis 32 7:49 to go in the 4th Quarter
This next Tulane drive will be the most important drive of the season for the Green Wave. TU needs to drive down the field, take time off the clock and put this game away. As said a few paragraphs ago, Tulane CANNOT afford to let Memphis stick around.
More penalties for Tulane, as the Green Wave is called for a false start before the play even begins. A one-yard run, then a long incomplete pass sets up a 3rd and 14. Incomplete on the pass. Clark punts a 46-yarder to the Memphis 37. Tigers called for holding, backing it up to the Memphis 36, where the Tigers will have the ball with 6:36 to go in the 4th quarter.
It's all on the backs of the Tulane defense. The offense has gone into a cocoon. The defense has given up two straight touchdowns.
First play, THE SIXTH SACK BY THE TULANE DEFENSE. The next play, TULANE COMES ON A BLITZ, AND JACK TCHIENCHOU PICKS THE BALL OFF AT THE TULANE 35. It's the first turnover of the game for either team.
Tulane at its own 35. Gordon picks up three. A pass is complete, but Tulane is called for offensive holding. It's the Wave's 10th penalty for 74 yards. It's 2nd and 17. Retzlaff under pressure throws incomplete. 3rd and 17 at the TU 41. Pass incomplete, thrown into triple coverage. Retzlaff has thrown six straight incompletions. Clark punts to the Memphis 28.
Tigers take the ball at their own 28 with 4:59 to go in the game. A short gain on a run is negated by a Memphis holding call. Starting QB Lewis is out at quarterback. Maiden is in at QB. 2nd and 20 after an incompletion (Rogers almost picked it off). A roll out picks up 12, setting up a 3rd and 9. Tulane is called for offsides and the freebee play picks up to the Tulane 49. Another completion and another missed tackle picks up a 1st down to TU's 37. Two short runs and a short pass sets up a 3rd and three at the Tulane 30. Clock running 2:45 to go in the game. No gain up the middle sets up a 4th and 3 as the two-minute timeout is called.
Tulane 38 - Memphis 32 2:00 to go in the 4th Quarter
Memphis has all three of their timeouts. They are at the Tulane 30 faced with a 4th and 3 as we begin the final two minutes of play. The Green Wave has two timeouts remaining, if they need them.
False start called on Memphis, making it 4th and 8 for the Tigers from the TU 35. A fourth down pass to the five falls incomplete. Tulane takes over on downs.
The Green Wave takes over at their own 35 with 1:55 to go in the game. Gordon picks up four. Memphis calls its first timeout with 1:51 to go in the contest. Retzlaff keeps to the left and picks up two, setting up a 3rd and 4. Memphis calls their second timeout with 1:47. After setting up for the 3rd down play, Tulane calls a timeout. It looked like Tulane was trying to cause Memphis to jump offsides and failed to do it. 3rd and 4, Tulane at their own 41. Retzlaff keeps around the right and picks up the first down on a 10-yard run. Memphis calls their final timeout with 1:40 to go in the game. Tulane lines up in the victory formation and takes a knee for the final three plays of the game.
Final Score: Tulane 38 - Memphis 32
Statistics
Tulane
Memphis
Total Yards
457
435
Passing Yards
332
368
Rushing Yards
125
67
Penalties
10-74
7-51
1st Downs
17
23
3rd Down Efficiency
4-11
6-13
4th Down Efficiency
0-0
1-2
Red Zone
3-3
2-2
Time of Possession
25:32
34:28
Turnovers
0
1
Sacks by
6-55 yards
1-10 yards