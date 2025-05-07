Tulane Green Wave On SI

Former Tulane Football Player Is Undrafted Free Agent To Watch With Cleveland Browns

A former Tulane Green Wave defensive standout is an undrafted free agent to keep an eye on with the Cleveland Browns.

Kenneth Teape

Sep 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; The logo of the Tulane Green Wave is displayed on the field before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The Tulane Green Wave has turned into one of the best Group of 5 teams over the last few years in college football.

Winning at least nine games in three straight seasons, the Green Wave have done an excellent job in recent years of recruiting and developing talent on the field.

Not only are they experiencing success at the collegiate level, they are turning their players into professionals.

For the third consecutive year, Tulane had at least one player selected during the NFL draft; cornerback Caleb Ransaw in the third round to the Jacksonville Jaguars and cornerback Micah Robinson in the seventh round to the Green Bay Packers.

It was the second time in the last three years multiple Green Wave players were selected, as their presence on NFL rosters are beginning to grow.

While not everyone was fortunate enough to be selected, several more former Tulane standouts will be looking to make an impact at the next level as undrafted free agents.

One of the players who could make an immediate impression is defensive lineman Adin Huntington, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns.

A starting spot likely isn’t in his immediate future with so much talent ahead of him on the depth chart. Myles Garrett is a future Hall of Famer and the team used their No. 5 pick on defensive tackle Mason Graham of the Michigan Wolverines.

Forcing his way into a special teams or rotational role along the defensive line should be Huntington’s goal as a rookie, and he certainly has the athleticism to achieve that.

It is what will help him standout, more than making up for the lack of measurables that he possesses.

“Adin Huntington was one of the most explosive, high-upside athletes in this year’s defensive line class. While he may not fit the traditional mold at any one position -- lacking ideal length to consistently play the edge and the mass to anchor inside -- his elite athletic traits and relentless motor make him a unique chess piece for modern NFL defenses,” as written by Pro Football and Sports Network.

In one season with the Green Wave, Huntington recorded 30 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

