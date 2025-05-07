Former Tulane Football Player Is Undrafted Free Agent To Watch With Cleveland Browns
The Tulane Green Wave has turned into one of the best Group of 5 teams over the last few years in college football.
Winning at least nine games in three straight seasons, the Green Wave have done an excellent job in recent years of recruiting and developing talent on the field.
Not only are they experiencing success at the collegiate level, they are turning their players into professionals.
For the third consecutive year, Tulane had at least one player selected during the NFL draft; cornerback Caleb Ransaw in the third round to the Jacksonville Jaguars and cornerback Micah Robinson in the seventh round to the Green Bay Packers.
It was the second time in the last three years multiple Green Wave players were selected, as their presence on NFL rosters are beginning to grow.
While not everyone was fortunate enough to be selected, several more former Tulane standouts will be looking to make an impact at the next level as undrafted free agents.
One of the players who could make an immediate impression is defensive lineman Adin Huntington, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns.
A starting spot likely isn’t in his immediate future with so much talent ahead of him on the depth chart. Myles Garrett is a future Hall of Famer and the team used their No. 5 pick on defensive tackle Mason Graham of the Michigan Wolverines.
Forcing his way into a special teams or rotational role along the defensive line should be Huntington’s goal as a rookie, and he certainly has the athleticism to achieve that.
It is what will help him standout, more than making up for the lack of measurables that he possesses.
“Adin Huntington was one of the most explosive, high-upside athletes in this year’s defensive line class. While he may not fit the traditional mold at any one position -- lacking ideal length to consistently play the edge and the mass to anchor inside -- his elite athletic traits and relentless motor make him a unique chess piece for modern NFL defenses,” as written by Pro Football and Sports Network.
In one season with the Green Wave, Huntington recorded 30 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.