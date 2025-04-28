Tulane Green Wave Football Stars Land in Favorable Spots As Undrafted Free Agents
For only the 14th time in history, the Tulane Green Wave had multiple players hear their name called during the NFL draft.
It now has happened three times out of the last five drafts, as the Green Wave football program has gotten on the map.
In 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals selected defensive ends Cameron Sample and Patrick Johnson in the fourth and seventh rounds, respectively.
In 2023, running back Tyjae Spears and linebacker Dorian Williams were both selected in the third round by the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills.
This year, it was cornerback Caleb Ransaw who was the first to come off the board, being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round, No. 88 overall. He was one of the leaders defensively who followed head coach Jon Sumrall from the Troy Trojans to Tulane ahead of the 2024 campaign.
In the seventh round, fellow cornerback Micah Robinson was selected by the Green Bay Packers at No. 237 overall.
He was productive in his one season with the Green Wave, recording 34 total tackles, one for loss, with two interceptions and six passes defended.
While those were the only two players to hear their names called, several other Tulane players landed in favorable situations as undrafted free agents, where they will have an opportunity to earn spots on an NFL roster.
Disruptive EDGE rusher Adin Huntington was signed by the Cleveland Browns after the draft. He will have the luxury of learning from one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Myles Garrett.
In his one season with the Green Wave, he had 30 total tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks with one pass defended and two forced fumbles.
He will also be competing along with the team’s first-round pick, Mason Graham, a defensive tackle selected No. 5 overall from the Michigan Wolverines.
Dynamic playmaker, wide receiver Mario Williams, landed a deal with the Los Angeles Rams. He is going to face stiff competition from fellow undrafted free agents Brennan Presley of the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Tru Edwards of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
The Rams also used a seventh-round pick on Pittsburgh Panthers speedster Konata Mumpfield.
Williams is coming off an incredible year with Tulane, leading the American Athletic Conference with 1,031 yards. He had 60 receptions, averaging 17.2 yards per catch, with six touchdowns.
Fellow wide receiver Dontae Fleming landed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, where he will have the pleasure of watching all-world Justin Jefferson go to work.
Fleming spent two seasons with the Green Wave, stepping into a much bigger role in 2024. He caught 31 passes for 598 yards as a big-play threat with one touchdown.