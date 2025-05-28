Former Tulane Football Star Finds New NFL Home With Arizona Cardinals
The path to the NFL for college football players often isn't linear.
If a player isn't drafted, that road grows tougher as they may find themselves landing with more than one team in their battle for a roster spot through undrafted free agency.
For former Tulane Green Wave defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins, that will be the case for his NFL journey after initially landing a camp invite from the New Orleans Saints.
Tulane Football’s Patrick Jenkins Signs With Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they were signing Jenkins, as general manager Monti Ossenfort continues to invest in their defensive front.
The announcement followed the release of defensive lineman Ben Stille, leaving an opportunity for Jenkins on the roster.
Jenkins wasn't signed by the Saints following his rookie minicamp invite, but showed enough through his college career to land a shot in Arizona days before OTAs begin.
The leader in sacks and tackles for loss over the last two seasons finished his three-year career with 107 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
Famously, Jenkins was responsible for the safety in the Green Wave's victory over the USC Trojans in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.
He was a part of the greatest single-season turnaround in college football history and helped sustain that success for three years of nine-plus wins, the longest streak in program history.
Winners possess many important traits, particularly when they also lead the team in multiple defensive metrics. Jenkins was an anchor for the defensive line and a critical leader off the field in head coach Jon Sumrall's first season.
He joins Dalvin Tomlinson, Calais Campbell and Walter Nolen III as additions to the room already filled by Darius Robinson, Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols.
That is a stacked defensive line unit for Jenkins to compete in.
His NFL dreams will ultimately continue, and hopefully Jenkins makes enough of a splash in OTAs to stick in Arizona.