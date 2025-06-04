Former Tulane Football Star Signs CFL Extension After Most Outstanding Rookie Honors
The dream for college football players is to reach the NFL, but there is another league that also offers a valuable opportunity.
Many athletes will go undrafted and never sign with a team; others will find one to sign with in free agency and may not make the 40-man roster.
It's easy to be dejected, but for those who want to keep fighting through adversity, they may find a strong home in the Canadian Football League (CFL).
For this former Tulane Green Wave football star who left a lasting legacy, the CFL has been a transformative experience, and his dreams of playing football will carry on.
Former Tulane LB Nick Anderson Signs Extension With Edmonton Elks
The Edmonton Elks announced Wednesday that they were signing former Green Wave linebacker Nick Anderson to a one-year extension through the 2026 season.
Anderson had a stellar rookie season after several attempts to make it in the NFL. He signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent but didn't make the final roster and spent months wondering if professional football was the path for him.
Following a stint as the Tulane linebackers coach for the Military Bowl in 2023 and a conversation with new head coach Jon Sumrall, Anderson decided to give professional football another chance, ultimately heading to Canada.
He arrived in the league unheralded, but he was nothing short of sensational as a rookie, earning the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie as well as 2024 West Division and All-CFL honors.
The Vicksburg, Miss., native led the league with 116 total tackles, and his 111 defensive tackles were tied for the CFL lead and were the second-most by a rookie in league history.
He also recorded three sacks, one interception, and forced two fumbles through 18 games.
Elks VP of football operations and general manager Ed Hervey, who spoke about Anderson's value following the extension, acknowledged his impact both as a player on the field and as a person in the locker room.
“We believe Nick is a rising young player in this league and fits the mold of the type of person we want in our locker room and in our community,” Hervey said. “We’re excited Nick has shown his commitment to the Green and Gold and the city of Edmonton for the next two years.”
The NFL deemed Anderson too short to succeed, but the Canadian Football League hasn't seemed to care.
The CFL is three-down football and consequently more coverage-based.
Coincidentally, Anderson spent the time from when he was cut by the Saints to joining the CFL training with his friends who played defensive back at Tulane, as his fellow linebackers made it to the league.
His time spent at a DB facility, where he learned to backpedal fluidly and be confident in coverage, immediately translated to the CFL and helped Anderson shine.
Many college football players should look to Anderson to emulate for finding ways to pursue their dreams.
Edmonton opens the season on June 7 against the BC Lions in Vancouver.