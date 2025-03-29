Tulane Football Leader Looks To Take On Strong Role Carrying Important Legacy
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Tulane Green Wave need leaders to step up and guide the team into the 2025 college football season.
Tulane football wide receiver Bryce Bohanon is one of the few remaining guys to experience the greatest single-season turnaround in college football history.
Bohanon is one of the notable leadership voices Sumrall has pointed to in the offseason, and he’s making that same impact on the field.
As the quarterback competition carries on for Tulane, the wide receiver group is equally important to that answer at signal caller.
In the team’s first scrimmage of spring camp on Friday, Bohanon caught a touchdown from competitor TJ Finley that he broke down to reporters following practice.
“It was just a mesh play, and I got open,” Bohanon said. “Me and TJ have been connecting a lot recently. He saw me, I saw him, and I just knew what to do with it when he threw me the ball. I tried to get vertical and score a touchdown for us.”
Bohanon was quick to support the entire quarterback room, which includes Kadin Semonza and Donovan Leary, when breaking down the battle over the first two weeks of spring camp.
“They’re amazing guys,” Bohanon said. “TJ's doing a really good job. Donovan and Kadin are really stepping it up lately. Kadin had a lot of experience coming from where he was. Donovan didn't have as much [experience], but you couldn't tell when we go out there. I'm liking all three of them, and whoever wins the position is the best man out there. I'm excited just to get ready to work with him.”
Spoken like a true leader, Bohanon has stepped into a void that he knew only a veteran Tulane player like him could fill.
“I’m just stepping up, being the guy who's been here for a long time,” Bohanon explained. “Knowing the system that goes around here, I’m trying to make sure that everybody knows our standard. That they know what we go for and what we don't go for.”
Bohanon doesn’t just bring on-field experience to his position group. He brings a perspective to the team that’s invaluable in college football.
The Green Wave had a rare core of players who stayed on the team following a 2-10 finish in 2021 amid the NIL and transfer portal era.
It was a player-led feat that began with former captains Michael Pratt, Sincere Haynesworth, Dorian Williams, and Nick Anderson.
Their actions stuck with Bohanon, and after showing him the way, he’s ready to emulate their qualities and guide the new team.
“2021 was a crazy year,” Bohanon said. “Nick, Pratt, and all of them showed us the way— how to be great leaders. I try to learn from them as much as I can. I still speak with those guys when I can and take what they've taught me to this new team and try to develop them, and we can have the same type of season.”
That vision of player leadership is one head coach Jon Sumrall has sought on his Green Wave team, and Bohanon has crucial experience in adversity that can’t be instilled by a coaching staff.