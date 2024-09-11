Former Tulane Green Wave Baseball Star Slams Home Run in Minor Leagues
Brady Marget hit his second professional home run on Tuesday night for the Charleston River Dogs, a Class A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Tulane Green Wave first baseman was selected by the Rays in the 16th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. On Aug. 19, the Rays assigned him to their Florida Complex League team in a procedural move before moving him to Charleston the next day.
Marget hit his first home run on Aug. 27 against Fayetteville, which fueled a slash line of .292/.438/.417 in eight games in August.
This home run came against Kannapolis and was a two-run home run in the second inning.
In his first 12 games with Charleston he has a slash line of .250/.404/.333/.737 with two home runs and seven RBI.
In his final season with the Green Wave, he played in all 62 games, batting .331 with a .427 on-base percentage and a .542 slugging percentage. He hit 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 59 RBI. He also drew more walks (40) than strikeouts (38). He also had a .996 fielding percentage, with just two errors in 494 chances.
He was named second-team All-American Athletic Conference. Tulane went 36-26 with a 15-12 conference record. The Green Wave won the American tournament title, earning an NCAA Tournament berth. At the Corvallis, Ore., regional, the Green Wave lost to Oregon State, beat Nicholls and then fell to UC Irvine in the double-elimination regional.
As a sophomore in 2023 he started 57 games and batted .303 with 43 runs, 12 doubles, nine home runs and 31 RBI. He had a .393 on-base percentage and a .489 slugging percentage. He had four errors in 412 chances.
In his freshman season in 2022, he started 47 games and batted .290 with 22 runs and three home runs. He had a .982 fielding percentage.
Tulane recruited Marget out of Whitefish Bay High School in Whitefish Bay, Wis. In his final season of high school, he earned both conference and district player of the year awards after he batted .580 with 42 runs scored, 62 RBI and 16 extra base hits in 2021.
The Green Wave had three other players drafted in July, with pitcher Chandler Welch selected in the sixth round by the Milwaukee Brewers. He was followed by the Baltimore Orioles selecting outfielder Colin Tuft in the eighth round.
After Marget, the Washington Nationals selected outfielder Teo Banks in the 18th round.