Former Tulane Green Wave Men’s Basketball Star Shares Why He Picked Kentucky Wildcats
The Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team suffered their first official loss on Friday afternoon when Kam Williams announced that he would be transferring to the Kentucky Wildcats.
The All-AAC Freshmen Team member was one of five Tulane players to enter the transfer portal so far.
He was joined by Kaleb Banks, Mari Jordan, Michael Eley and Spencer Elliott.
This is the second time in as many years that Banks, Jordan and Eley will be seeking a new team, joining the Green Wave from the Indiana Hoosiers, Georgia Bulldogs and Siena Saints ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
Elliott just completed his freshman year with Tulane just as Williams did.
A talented two-way player, Williams was a sought after commodity on the transfer portal. Plenty of power conference schools were pursuing him, most of which were participants in the NCAA Tournament this year.
The Florida Gators and Texas Tech Red Raiders, who both advanced to the Elite Eight on Thrusday night, were amongst the teams. The Arkansas Razorbacks, whom Texas Tech defeated in a historic comeback, were also in on the talented freshman.
Kentucky will be playing their Sweet 16 game on Friday night against their rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers.
Why did Williams choose to commit to the Wildcats despite not taking a visit to the school? He cited their need for a wing, the style of play under head coach Mark Pope and their tradition of sending players to the NBA all helped.
"My dream is to play in the NBA," Williams said, via Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "Kentucky's culture and background shows that they care about their players, especially developing them into the best players they can be."
It is easy to see why so many big college programs and NBA scouts were interested in Williams.
Measured at 6-foot-8, he has the combination of size, length and athleticism to succeed at any level. He is disruptive defensively, averaging 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game as a freshman.
Williams grabbed 4.5 rebounds and handed out 1.3 assists per game to go along with 9.3 points. He can fit into any system with his excellent 3-point shooting, knocking down 41.2% of his 4.6 attempts per game.
When he first announced his intention to transfer, there was intent to test the NBA draft waters as well. But, that will be held off on, as a year with the Wildcats he believes will do him some good.
"I had a solid year, but not the season I needed to be where I want to be just yet," Williams said. "Another year will help me develop my understanding of the game and put me in the best light possible in the eyes of NBA teams. It's not just about making the NBA, but sticking."
A prominent role in Pope’s rotation could be waiting for him as Kentucky has six of its top seven scorers from this year’s team, Amari Williams, Andrew Carr, Lamont Butler, Jaxson Robinson, Koby Brea, and Ansley Almonor, are going to be graduating.