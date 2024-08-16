Former Tulane QB Michael Pratt Reveals Surprising Source of Help with Packers
Former Tulane Green Wave star quarterback Michael Pratt is currently in the middle of competing for a spot on the Green Bay Packers' roster.
After being selected with the No. 245 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in the seventh round, Pratt is competing for a job behind Jordan Love. Right now, he is competing directly with Sean Clifford for the backup job.
Despite Pratt and Clifford competing directly with each other, the rookie out of Tulane has been getting a lot of help from his counterpart.
As shared in a recent interview, Pratt opened up about the help he has been receiving from Clifford.
“The details, even times that he doesn’t need to speak up and say anything, he has actually gone out of his way to really help me. It’s just the little things. As a rookie, you know, there’s so much that’s thrown at you, and I think just the minor details like footwork, timing, progression, all that kind of stuff, he’s done a really good job of just pointing things out to me and helping me out.”
Clifford could end up losing his job to Pratt, but that hasn't phased him. He's focused on having fun and doing things the right way.
“I said this to my fiance last night: ‘No matter what happens, every single play, every single day, I’d be really, really pissed if I ever had my last day and I wasn’t having a good time.’”
During his preseason debut, Pratt ended up completing five of his seven pass attempts for 46 yards. Clifford, on the other hand, completed 10 of his 19 passes for 111 yards.
There is a very strong chance that the Packers would like to keep both quarterbacks. One will likely remain on the 53-man roster as the backup for Love and the other they will try to keep on the practice squad.
One thing is for sure, which is the fact that the two quarterbacks who are competing for the same job are doing so with the kind of team chemistry that is hard to find these days.
Both players truly care about the other. That kind of locker room is hard to find and Green Bay seems to have it.
It will be interesting to see who ends up winning the backup job when it's all said and done.