Exclusive: Green Bay Packers QB Opens Up on Potential NFL Shot and How Tulane Shaped Him
Former Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt sees challenges as opportunities – that mentality prepared the Green Bay Packers rookie to compete at the NFL level.
Despite his surprising fall in the draft, Pratt landed with one of the few teams that can stand on an established history of developing late-round quarterbacks.
Pratt has a rare chance to gain experience with top talent. Jordan Love’s contract holdout saw him split first-team reps with Sean Clifford, who was drafted in the fifth round last year, the first week of training camp. It opened up a lane for Pratt, the seventh-round pick, to compete for the backup job.
Michael Pratt spoke with Tulane on Sports Illustrated for an exclusive on his opportunity to compete, and how much he’s already soaked up from the Green Bay coaching staff and young quarterback room.
Michael Pratt has not only overcome numerous challenges throughout his career, but he has actively pursued them.
He was homeschooled until ninth grade – the first year he ever played football. After starting at Boca Raton for two seasons, Pratt transferred to Deerfield Beach his senior season. He beat out the incumbent starter.
“For one, it was the level of competition,” Pratt said of his decision. “The high school I was at previously, the teams that we played weren’t as high as Deerfield, where I had the opportunity to play against St. Thomas Aquinas and some of the top schools in the country. I was committed to Tulane, and ultimately, I want to push myself to compete, to get better, and to prepare for the next level.”
Pratt had a vision of how he could use this opportunity for not just himself but also the quarterback he beat out.
“I'm going to push him every day to get him better. He's going to push me every day, and I'm going to improve and prepare for the next level in college. That was a big motivator in my decision. I think it did a great deal.”
Most players are concerned with beating out the starter. Pratt wanted to prepare his teammate for his next level. He sees that same scenario in the Green Bay quarterback room – another rarity in the dynamic of the young teammates.
“Both Jordan and Sean have done a tremendous job of helping me out,” Pratt said. "They have provided me with valuable tips and details on footwork and technique. I give them both a lot of credit. They’ve helped me out a ton.”
Pratt has always been a humble leader, crediting his offensive line, receivers, and running backs for every play in his Tulane career. That hasn’t changed in the NFL.
"I don't know how I can help them, other than pushing them, trying to motivate them, and being there to do whatever I can," he continued. “I think the dynamic of it, like you said, three young guys, we all have similar interests. We're all competitive and good people. The cohesion in our room is really good. It's important. I think all of us know that we're there for each other and will do whatever we need to help each other out. That’s the mentality between the three of us. It's not me versus you, or you versus him. It's all of us against everybody else and trying to win games here.”
As the draft rounds dwindled down, Pratt was likely better off having a choice of his destiny in undrafted free agency. The single exception chose him. The Packers’ deliberate approach to developing rookie quarterbacks made them the right fit. It made Pratt comfortable and confident in his NFL shot.
"Seeing what they've done in the past with quarterbacks in terms of development and knowing the history behind it was encouraging," Pratt said. "It's something that's exciting, and they've done it already so far. You can see why that's occurring here in Green Bay."
"Coach Clements does an amazing job of coaching us and really the whole offensive staff. Coach LaFleur, Connor Lewis, Sean Mannion, all those guys have done a really good job of coaching us up on the information in the details and footwork. You can tell they are here to help us develop and focus on the little things. I’m very grateful to be here in this situation, to have the people that I have around me.”
We spoke about the rare chance to start off his first NFL training camp with first-team reps. It’s not something that occurs often for rookies drafted outside the top 10.
“I’m focused on controlling what I can control, being prepared for all situations and opportunities that I’m put in to get reps and learn from my mistakes," he said. "It’s a great opportunity. I’m very thankful for it. I want to capitalize on and maximize every moment.”
Rookie quarterbacks have the toughest transition to overcome with the degree of knowledge required at the NFL level. Pratt’s experience in OTAs and rookie minicamp was huge for his development.
“One of the really cool things was that we installed most of the offense throughout OTAs. That made it tough on the front end to grasp everything,” Pratt told me. “Like Coach LaFleur would say, it's kind of like drinking from a fire hose.”
And he’s grateful for the chance. He can tell the difference in his first week of camp.
"There's some stuff, obviously, that we haven't done before, but the majority of it, I've at least heard or seen before. That helps the process and slows things down greatly."
That’s the key term for rookie quarterbacks – when it clicks. Easier said than done as a late round prospect who’s suddenly tasked with throwing to the starting wide receivers.
Pratt has never been scared of the moment. He hasn't experienced a single football season without facing some adversity.
Though he started at Tulane all four seasons he played college football, Pratt had a different offensive coordinator all four years – including every single year in high school.
“I’ve never actually played two years in the same offense,” Pratt explained. "Being in this position requires me to learn new things, step outside of my comfort zone, and do some things that I'm not particularly familiar with."
"It builds who you are as a quarterback in your knowledge and overall football IQ.”
Pratt is confident that the time and process he's spent learning the new offense have begun to come together, and he'll be able to get it down.
Anyone that’s been around Michael Pratt knows not to count him out. I remember a comment Pratt made after the 2022 AAC Championship Game – he couldn't wait to get another shot at now-USC coach Lincoln Riley.
It spoke to his competitive nature, best illustrated in the close loss to Oklahoma in 2021. It was the greatest single-game display of toughness I've seen in three seasons as a sideline reporter.
He got his shot in the Cotton Bowl, and his best trait, taking the Wave from 2-10 to 12-2, defined the final drive.
One minute left, no timeouts, down both starting tight ends, and top target in Duece Watts. At that point, Pratt had three completions. He was sacked twice, converted two fourth downs, and threw the touchdown that changed Tulane's history.
The Packers rookie is prepared to leave his mark in Green Bay.