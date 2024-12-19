Four Tulane Baseball Players Recognized With AAC Preseason All-Conference Honors
With one game remaining this season for Tulane's football program, other sports are going to take center stage in New Orleans.
Basketball is already underway, offering some hopeful performances from both the men's and women's teams as they get set for conference play, but one of the other programs on the rise that is starting to generate attention heading into their year is the baseball program.
Led by head coach Jay Uhlman, who signed an extension this offseason after making it to the NCAA Regionals twice in as many years because they won the AAC Tournament, the Green Wave are looking to build upon their 36–26 campaign from 2024.
Coming into this season, Tulane is expected to take that next step, having been picked for a third place finish in the Coaches' Poll.
The Green Wave don't get things underway until February when they take on Omaha at home in a three-game set, but it's safe to say there are real expectations for what this team can accomplish this year after four players were selected as AAC Preseason All-Conference members.
Pitcher Luc Fladda, reliever Jacob Moore, third baseman Gavin Schulz and outfielder Jackson Linn were recognized by the coaches and given this honor.
Fladda is coming off a year where he started 15 times out of his 18 appearances and produced a 4.77 ERA and 5-3 record with 61 strikeouts across 83 innings pitched.
Moore was primarily used coming out of the bullpen, finishing with a 3.00 ERA across his 26 outings and 42 innings pitched. He struck out 45 batters and recorded six saves, leading the team in the latter's metric that ranked him ninth in the conference.
Schulz and Linn were offensive stars for Tulane last season.
They were the two best batters the Green Wave had, with Linn leading the team and AAC in home runs (16) and slugging percentage (.658), while also putting up a .299 batting average, 32 extra-base hits and 45 RBI.
Schulz bashed 11 home runs of this own with a .517 slugging percentage. He added 26 extra-base hits and finished second on the team in total hits (71) and RBI (51).