Green Bay Packers Schedule Pre-Draft Visit With Strong Tulane NFL Prospect
After a successful pro day, Tulane Green Wave defensive back Micah Robinson caught the attention of several teams ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.
The Tulane football prospect just wrapped up at the Atlanta Falcons’ local day, and Robinson confirmed to Tulane On SI that he will be visiting the Green Bay Packers next for a pre-draft visit.
Robinson showed off his ballhawk skills in the 2024 season, where he led the Green Wave with six pass breakups.
He had two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and a forced fumble through 14 games. He was the highest- graded defender for the team on PFF in overall defense (84.3) and in coverage (80.7).
Robinson joined Tulane as a graduate FCS transfer from Furman, where he recorded five interceptions, 21 pass deflections, and one fumble recovery in four years.
He filled an immediate need for the Green Wave in coverage after a spring practice that produced no answers in a quarterback competition, one not aided by inexperienced secondary members.
Robinson not only made plays on the ball, but he did so in critical moments. Several of his pass breakups came on fourth down, and his first career interception came on the two-yard line in a close matchup in the fourth quarter.
Robinson spoke with Tulane On SI following his breakout game versus the Rice Owls, and once he gained confidence at the FBS level, the ball skills followed naturally.
"I've been playing this game for a long time,” Robinson said. “When I see the ball in the air, I would like to go get it; that ball is usually mine when it is in the air."
Robinson’s performance in critical moments caught the eye of head coach Jon Sumrall as he continued to be a playmaker for the Green Wave throughout the year.
"He's got a great feel in zone coverage, has good vision, ball skills, and tracks it well," Sumrall said following the Owls' victory. "It was fun to see his on-the-ball production. He's been a pretty solid tackler for the most part. We've challenged him to come down and press a little bit more than he's used to. He's gotten better at that, but to see him have those critical plays was really cool."
Robinson has the ball skills and traits that NFL teams will look for on tape. He bolstered that with an excellent performance in the most important pro day test for defensive backs: the 40-yard dash.
Robinson’s 4.38 40-yd dash and 1.52 10-yd split are elite displays of long speed and short-area quickness.
While some pre-draft rankings rank Robinson as a Day 3 prospect, either as a late or priority free agent, the Packers are thoroughly researching a strong prospect with elite speed.