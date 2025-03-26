Tulane Pro Day Standouts Show Off Size and Speed Ahead of NFL Draft
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Tulane Green Wave football team held their Pro Day on Tuesday at the New Orleans Saints practice facility ahead of the NFL draft.
All 17 participating Tulane football prospects highlighted strong explosion, speed and agility throughout the testing.
They did so in front of all 32 NFL teams that had scouts, coaches or general managers in attendance, several of which ran the drills.
At the last minute, some of the initially listed players were unable to attend Pro Day.
Linebacker Tyler Grubbs had a groin injury that kept him out of the testing and drills, but he was on the sidelines and on the field throughout the day supporting his teammates.
The following prospects conducted their final football drills in a Green Wave uniform:
Tulane Pro Day Participants
WR Mario Williams
WR Dontae Fleming
WR Yulkeith Brown
TE Reggie Brown
OL Vincent Murphy
OL Josh Remetich
DL Terrell Allen
DL Patrick Jenkins
DL Adin Huntington
DL Javon Carter
DL Eric Hicks
DB Jalen Geiger
DB Caleb Ransaw
DB Micah Robinson
DB Johnathan Edwards
LS Ethan Hudak
Caleb Ransaw participated in the position group drills, showing off impressive backpedaling and ball skills, but did not elect to redo the testing that he excelled at in the 2025 NFL Combine.
While the 40-yard dash times are unofficial, it was clear the prospects all had considerable speed.
Defensive backs Micah Robinson and Johnathan Edwards stood out, both recording 4.39 unofficially.
It validated their game speed that both cornerbacks have on tape from the 2024 season.
Defensive end Adin Huntington had one of the most impressive Pro Day outings that will garner the attention of several teams looking for a freakishly athletic prospect.
Huntington had a 38-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot-6-inch broad jump, 30 bench press reps and an unofficial 4.75 40-yard dash. He did so at 6-feet-1 and 281 pounds.
Edwards was the only prospect to jump higher than Huntington with a 38.5-inch vertical and had the second-best broad jump at 10-feet-4-inches.
The wide receiver group featured Mario Williams, Dontae Fleming and Yulkeith Brown, and it was clear how much speed the Green Wave lost at that position throughout the testing and position drills.
Fleming elected to have a quarterback coach throw to him, but the rest of the receivers and tight end Reggie Brown were thrown to by TJ Finley.
It was a cool display of two teams melding since Finley joined the roster this offseason and is in the midst of a quarterback competition at Tulane.
Scouts and coaches from the NFL teams in attendance ran the drills, allowing the prospects to showcase their coachability. It was clear from simple observation that the 16 participants were flying with speed and showing good movement and explosion.
Only Ransaw and Edwards received invites to pre-draft showcases, making this the sole opportunity for the remaining 14 Tulane players to highlight their athletic traits and hopefully hear their names called during the NFL draft.