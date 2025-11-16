Green Wave Take Care of Business vs FAU, 35-24
The Tulane football team was supposed to win their Homecoming game against American Conference foe, the Owls of Florida Atlantic, and they did in convincing fashion, 35-24. The win puts the Green Wave at 5-1 in conference play. With Navy upending South Florida 41-38, and East Carolina beating Memphis 31-27, that puts Tulane even closer to the driver's seat for the American Conference championship game. Navy has to visit Memphis next week. East Carolina has to go to the Alamodome to battle UTSA, who hasn't lost a conference game in what seems like a century. Tulane, meanwhile travels to Temple next week and finishes at home against Charlotte, two teams near the bottom of the American barrel. Tulane coach Jon Sumrall doesn't want to talk about any of that.
"There's been a lot of distraction with regards to tie-breakers for (the) conference (championship) and all this stuff," Sumrall complained to the collective media after the game. "We just won a frickin' game. If we worry about what could be way out in front, you forget about what's right in front."
What was right out in front was an SRO crowd at Yulman Stadium. The 30,000-plus was rowdy and loud, especially in the first half, which pleased Green Wave coach Jon Sumrall.
"Great homecoming win," Sumrall began. "Awesome crowd. The environment was fantastic and (I'm) very grateful for the support. I'm (also) grateful for our guys' focus and attention." The Tulane coach was referring to people asking about playing in the championship game and possible playoff implications. "(Just) to be present and in the moment."
FAU's fast-paced offense, as expected, put up some ungodly numbers, as Owls quarterback Caden Veltkamp went 39-for 57, setting school records and Yulman Stadium records in both completions and attempts.
"Their quarterback is a really good player," Sumrall understated. "He's got one more year of eligibility. I would like for him to leave," he said half jokingly.
Florida Atlantic gained 375-yards through the air, topping Tulane in total plays, 86-to-64 and a few more seconds in the time of possession game, 30:20 to the Wave's 29:40, but the Green Wave scored touchdowns on half of their six possessions in the first half, and TDs on two of their five drives in half number two.
The Wave defense took a bend-but-don't-break posture for most of the game, giving up the yardage, but not the points, until late third quarter and late fourth quarter touchdowns made the game closer that what it was. The Tulane defense was able to get three interceptions from Veltkamp and one of the two fumbles the Owls put on the Yulman Stadium turf.
"We knew the turnover margin was going to be critical," Sumrall explained. The Wave had one giveaway on offense in Retzlaff's interception. "We (the Tulane defense) had the (four) turnovers and the two stops on 4th down, giving us (six). Anytime you do that, it's huge."
Two of those turnovers were due to all that practice Tulane does on tip drills. Defensive back Javion White tipped not just one pass attempt into his teammate's hands, he did it twice, bringing the FAU offense to a grinding halt.
"We knew we were going to get plenty of opportunities," White said after the game. "We knew during the game, all we had to do was finish on the ball, and I think we did a good job of that."
Tulane quarterback Jake Retzlaff was efficient in the passing game, completing 18-for-27 through the air for 241-yards and two touchdowns. He threw an interception two-thirds of the way through the 3rd quarter.
Tulane's offense was perfect in its three fourth down attempts, twice going for it on fourth and one, something Sumrall said should be a shoe-in.
"Fourth and one," Sumrall surmised. "If we can't get a dadgum yard, we don't deserve to win a game. Get a yard, one American yard."
Leading the Green Wave on the ground was freshman running back Jamauri McClure who rushed for 94-yards on 10-carries and a touchdown. His longest was a 24-sprint up the middle. Sumrall is excited about his young player.
"(Jamauri) only played two years of high school football," Sumrall pointed out. "He's a track athlete, so he's a young (football) player in a developmental time line. He's working on his consistency. He's showing up every day. The one thing I'm most proud of Jamauri,..he was beat up this week. He had to be limited with his reps. For him to fight through it, show up to rehab, perform the way he did today, he's trying to our (former Tulane all-star running back) Matt Forte some day." Forte was in attendance at the game and was introduced to the locker room."
McClure was asked about the buzz around Tulane and its chances of making it to the conference championship game and, maybe, the playoffs. Perhaps in the most Jon Sumrall-esque thing he could say, the redshirt frosh from Alabama said it's not even in his mind.
"I really don't think about it much," McClure said after the game. "Sometimes I don't even know who we're playing, because like coach (Sumrall) said, 'One week at a time.' I'm just getting ready for the week, just work."
Tulane travels to Philadelphia on Saturday to take on Temple. Then, a week later, the Green Wave close out the regular season on the Saturday after Thanksgiving against Charlotte.