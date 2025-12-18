Green Wave Women Falls to No. 24 Alabama

This Week's Coverage of Tulane's First CFP Appearance

After a tight first quarter in Coleman Coliseum Wednesday evening, No. 24 Alabama pulled away in the second quarter en route to an 81-52 victory over Tulane. The Green Wave moves to 4-6 on the season as the Crimson Tide improves to 13-0.

Alabama shot better for the contest with a 43.5 percent overall clip and a 39.4 percent mark from three. The Wave hit at a 32.8 percent clip with a 29.2 percent mark from three. The Tide won the glass 43-37, but offensive rebounds were even at 15 apiece. Alabama claimed the turnover battle with 16 forced and 13 committed, and the Tide converted 25 points off turnovers in comparison to the 13 converted by Tulane. Blocks were even at five each.

A trio of Wave players reached double figures in the contest with CC Mays leading the way at 12 points. She added three rebounds and three assists. Amira Mabry and Mecailin Marshall each netted 10 points. Mabry secured six rebounds to reach 500 for her career. Marshall added three boards. Dyllan Hanna led on the glass with nine rebounds, and she had four of the five Tulane blocks. Jayda Brown had the other. Marshall had two of the three Wave steals, and Shiloh Kimpson had the remaining one. Kendall Sneed dished a team-leading four helpers.

Green Wave Started Strong

Tulane won the opening tip and cashed in the first bucket with a CC Mays triple. However, Alabama responded with back-to-back threes as part of seven points in a row. Kendall Sneed connected from deep to make it a one-point game. After a pair of Alabama free throws, Mecailin Marshall hit from beyond the arc to tie the contest at 9-9. Alabama responded with the following five points, but Jayda Brown kept it close with a basket. The Tide pulled ahead to a 20-13 lead, but Mays kept Tulane in striking distance with a jumper. A Bama layup to close the quarter made the score 22-15 after 10 minutes of play.

The Tide claimed the first four points of the second quarter, but Dyllan Hanna put home a layup to keep the margin at single-digits. However, Alabama took control with the next four points, and a late three pushed the Tide lead to 36-23. Another three in the final minute of the half stretched the Alabama advantage to 39-23 at the break.

Third Quarter Beginning of a 'Bama Run Away

Alabama opened the second half with the first seven points to make the margin 46-23. Hanna notched the first Tulane points of the half with her layup. After an Alabama score, Marshall and Mays notched back-to-back buckets, but a Tide score pushed the margin to 21 points. Amira Mabry buried a pair of threes near the end of the third quarter, but Alabama scored one of its own at the buzzer to push its lead to 60-40.

The deficit proved too large to mount a comeback, and Alabama outscored Tulane 21-12 in the final quarter of play. With that, the Tide secured an 81-52 win.

The Wave returns home this weekend to host the Tulane Holiday Tournament as the closer of non-conference play. Action opens at noon on Saturday, December 20, at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse with a match-up against Delaware State. Mercer and Detroit Mercy square off at 2:30 p.m. to round out the opening day of the event. The consolation game between the day one losers is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Sunday, and the championship game between the winners is set to follow at 1:30 p.m. Tulane’s contests will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard on WRBH 88.3 FM and through the Varsity Network App.