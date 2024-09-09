Highest Graded Players From Tulane Green Wave's Loss to Kansas State
The Tulane Green Wave football season was almost off to a perfect start, but they fell just short of an upset win over the Kansas State Wildcats.
Despite the loss, there are some things to feel good about from this game. Moral victories aren't what this team expects from themselves, but sometimes it can be uplifting to look at the positive.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for the games that just took place and the Green Wave had some encouraging names at the top of their list.
Defensive tackle Kameron Hamilton backed up his performance from first game with another good one against the Wildcats offensive line.
Hamilton finished with the highest grade of anyone on Tulane, coming in at an above average 78.0 flat rating. He still didn't get a ton of snaps on the night, but made the most out of his opportunities. He picked up two pressures while coming up with one tackle that was counted as a stop.
The junior has a tough path to more playing time given that he sits behind Patrick Jenkins on the depth chart, but he's been so good that the coaching staff should start figuring out more ways to get him on the field.
Mario Williams got the majority of the snaps on the outside, but also picked up a role in the slot. He's a dynamic playmaker that will only see an increase in attention if these performances keep up.
Williams was the second-highest rated player on the team with a 75.1 overall grade. The speedster picked up 128 yards in this one over six catches. It was his second straight game over 120 yards, when he had only done it once previously over his first three seasons. It's looking like he's finally found a spot to show off his talents.
The player that received the third-highest grade was linebacker Dickson Agu. He's another player riding the wave of a solid game last weekend as well.
Agu picked up two tackles, one was a stop, and wasn't targeted once in coverage.
The redshirt freshman is another player looking to earn more snaps and seems to be a perfect fit for the Jon Sumrall defense.
Players like these guys will need to be leaders heading into the next big game so that the Green Wave can be in the best position to grab the win against the Oklahoma Sooners following a disappointing loss to Kansas State.