Highest Graded Tulane Green Wave Players From Blowout Win over SLU
The Tulane Green Wave cruised to a 52-0 victory over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during week one of the college season.
Pro Football Focus put out their weekly grades from the first weekend and the Green Wave's best performers were clear.
The highest rated player should come to no surprise to those that watched it, quarterback Darian Mensah. He was the second-highest rated passer in all of college football with an elite 93.0 passing grade. His overall offense grade was 91.4.
Tulane kept the quarterback competition close to their chest all season long, but went with the redshirt freshman right before the game. It quickly looked like the right decision.
Mensah carved up the Lions defense, going 10-for-12 through the air for 205 yards with two touchdowns.
Obviously it wasn't against the highest level of competition, but he should have a chance to prove himself once again when they take on the Kansas State Wildcats in their upcoming game.
The next two highest rated players also came on the offensive side of the ball, Mario Williams at 90.4 and Yulkeith Brown with an 88.9.
Williams is at the third stop of his college career, previously playing for the Oklahoma Sooners and the USC Trojans. He's been searching for his chance to really make his mark on an offense and his Green Wave debut was a good start.
He had four catches on five targets for 124 yards, already making for one of the best games of his career.
Brown came over to Tulane from the Texas A&M Aggies and is the most productive returning wide receiver. He did run a ton of routes during the season opener, but made the most of his opportunities when on the field.
He had two catches for 23 yards and hauled in a touchdown during the win.
In a year with a reworked wide receiver room, the path to playing time is open for pretty much everyone on the roster. These two guys helped themselves out big time.
To give a shoutout to the defensive side of the ball, the Green Wave's highest grade came from defensive lineman Kameron Hamilton with an 87.4.
Hamilton, a junior, had four tackles and a sack with a forced fumble during the game with just 16 snaps played. He was a wrecking ball while on the field.
These performances were all encouraging to see, now they just need to back them up against the Wildcats.