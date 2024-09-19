Incoming Tulane Green Wave Baseball Quartet Among Fresh Arrival Rankings
When the Tulane Green Wave announced its incoming freshman class for the 2025 season, four of its players ended up among the Top 500 players in Perfect Game’s Fresh Arrival rankings.
The site re-ranked its final Class of 2024 after the MLB Draft, as some players were selected and signed with professional teams, while others were drafted and passed on starting their pro career.
Tulane’s highest-ranked player was Kross Howarth, a right-handed pitcher from Methacton High School in Eagleville, Penn. He was ranked No. 352.
He threw 132.2 career innings and struck out 172. As a senior was a Perfect Game preseason Mid-Atlantic first-team All-American who hit .364 with 1.026 OPS along and totaled a 1.85 ERA as a pitcher.
Michael Devenney, also a pitcher from Pennsylvania, was ranked No. 436. He played his prep ball at Downingtown East Campus in Chester Springs, Penn.
The right-hander was a Perfect Game preseason regional first-team All-American who had 134 career strikeouts and 1.35 ERA. In one game he had 15 strikeouts.
Ranked at No. 445 was Drew Harrison, an infielder and a right-handed pitcher from Germantown High School in Madison, Miss.
For his prep career, he batted .377 with a .535 on-base percentage, six home runs, 50 walks, and 20 stolen bases. As a pitcher he threw 112.1 innings with 121 strikeouts, which included a complete game no-hitter in which he also hit a home run.
The fourth ranked player was Tanner Chun at No. 459. The outfielder is headed to the mainland from Honolulu, Hawaii, where he played at St. Louis High School.
As a senior he batted .306 with two home runs, 11 RBI, 20 stolen bases and 24 runs as he earned Scoring Live All-Hawaii First Team. He can also pitch, as he had five wins, a 2.78 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 30.2 innings.
The Green Wave are coming off a 36-26 campaign with a 15-12 conference record. The Green Wave won the American Athletic Conference tournament title, earning an NCAA Tournament berth.
At the Corvallis, Ore., regional, the Green Wave lost to Oregon State, beat Nicholls and then fell to UC Irvine in the double-elimination regional.
Among the players that helped Tulane reach the NCAA Tournament was Brady Marget, who was drafted in the 16th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Green Wave had three other players drafted in July, with pitcher Chandler Welch selected in the sixth round by the Milwaukee Brewers. He was followed by the Baltimore Orioles selecting outfielder Colin Tuft in the eighth round. The Washington Nationals selected outfielder Teo Banks in the 18th round.