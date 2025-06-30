Tulane Green Wave On SI

Keagan Gillies Continues Climb As Former Tulane Star Joins All-Star Weekend Event

Gilliies is earning national attention with a spot on the All-Star Futures game roster.

Maddy Dickens

CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Keagan Gillies was a top reliever for the Tulane University Green Wave baseball program. After graduating in 2021 he immediately started playing in the minors and now four years later the baseball program announced that he earned a spot on the 2025 All-Star Futures Game roster. 

MLB highlights the rising stars with this event at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s a chance for everybody to see what could be the new stars of the Majors in the near future. 

Gillies was a hometown hero for the Wave program as he grew up in New Orleans and spent his entire collegiate career wearing the grey and green. 

More News: Tulane Green Wave Football Makes List of Top Coaching Hires This Century

He was immediately seeing time on the mound when he started at Tulane. By the time his sophomore season rolled around, he was a top producer. He posted a 6-6 record with a 3.36 ERA, which led the pitching staff in both wins and ERA. 

As a junior, he started in another 14 games as the Saturday starter and had 61 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched. When Gillies was on the mound, Tulane outscored opponents 125-103. 

Gillies was able to play as a graduate student (extra year of eligibility due to COVID), and he was the Green Wave’s top reliever and was selected to the All-Louisiana Sports Writers Association team. His ERA was a team-best .96, allowing three runs in 28 innings with 44 strikeouts (best of all Green Wave relievers). 

More News: Former Tulane Football Star Nick Anderson Continues Tearing Up CFL

After his first two minor league seasons, he started to see a lot of time on the mound. He only appeared in 10 games in his first two seasons with just over 21 innings played. In the next 2.5, he was seen on the mound in 101 games and 118 innings. 

Throughout his minors career, he is posting a 3.33 ERA and holding opposing batters to a .189. In over 140 innings pitched he’s struck out 172 batters and only thrown 12 home run balls. 

This season his numbers are impressive. In 26 games he’s held batters to a .128 average and has an ERA of 1.15. He’s accumulated 34 strikeouts and only walked four. 

More News: Tulane Women's Golf Program Hires High-Profile New Assistant Coach

Tulane has a lot to be proud of in its rising star. There will be many cheering him on as he takes the next step in his professional career. Surely they’ll see him make his major league debut in the near future. 

For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens is a professional barrel racer, with success at all levels of rodeo and competition. She was a reserve National Collegiate Champion at Tarleton State University where she graduated with honors and a Masters in Business Management. She also competed as part of the Mountain States Circuit where she was Rookie of the Year and a 2x qualifier for finals. Maddy resides in Loveland, Colo. She spends most of her free time, riding, training and competing in barrel racing. When she is not on a horse or in the arena, she enjoys following collegiate and professional basketball and football, traveling, and is always up for a “friendly” competition.

Home/News