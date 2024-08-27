Keys to Success as Tulane Green Wave Opens Season Against SE Louisiana
The Tulane Green Wave are hoping to get the season going in the right direction when they host the Southeastern Lions on Thursday night at Yulman Stadium.
It is the first meeting between the two teams since 2014 when the Green Wave beat the Lions, 35-20. In fact, Tulane has won all six games in the series.
The game is also a reunion as Southeastern Louisiana head coach Frank Scelfo was once a Tulane offensive coordinator. Tulane coach Jon Sumrall is making his debut as the Green Wave's new coach. He was Tulane’s defensive coordinator under former coach Curtis Johnson.
Here are Tulane’s three keys to success against Southeastern Louisiana.
Start Fast and Don’t Look Back
It’s a season opener so naturally there will be things to work out, most notably for Tulane the potential for three quarterbacks during the game, as Sumrall hasn’t named a starter.
But the last thing Tulane should do against an opponent that went 3-8 a year ago is let them stay in the game. The longer that goes on, the more hope it gives the Lions.
Guidance can be found in last year’s victory over Nicholls. Tulane won that game, 36-7. This Green Wave team may not be quite as good as last year’s team, but it’s talented enough to take care of a team like the Lions.
If this is a one score game at halftime, expect it to stay that way. If it’s not, Tulane should win by double digits.
Establish the Run
That’s logical given what the Green Wave has in the backfield with Makhi Hughes. The redshirt sophomore was the AAC Rookie of the Year and an All-AAC First-Team selection after he rushed for 1,378 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. He also caught 11 passes for 67 yards. He’s draft eligible and another big season might allow him to leave early for the NFL Draft.
Tulane may use three quarterbacks in this game, as Sumrall would not name a starter, but said all three could play. Unlike the past few years when the job belonged to Michael Pratt, the gig is up for grabs. Sumrall needs to figure out who the starter will be. For now, leaning on Hughes and his backups, especially early, gives the quarterbacks a chance to get comfortable.
Win the Turnover Battle
Yes, that’s something coaches want in every game. But in an FBS-FCS matchup the easiest way to take control of the game is to get the opponent to make mistakes. Tulane can influence the game early by forcing Southeastern Louisiana into early mistakes, and making those mistakes pay off.
Last year this was an area were Tulane was among the Top 25 teams in the country. The Green Wave was plus-7 with an average of .50 per game, which was tied for 21st in the country with Liberty.