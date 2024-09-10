Keys to Success as Tulane Green Wave Seeks Upset vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Tulane’s ability to win the American Athletic Conference title doesn’t hinge on beating Oklahoma on Saturday. But, bringing down the No. 15 Sooners on the road would be a great resume-building victory.
When the Green Wave (1-1) face the Sooners (2-0) at 2:30 central on Saturday, it will be just the third time the two teams have faced one another. The pair are also coming into the game with much different mentalities.
Tulane lost to Kansas State, 34-27, a contest the Green Wave could have won. The disappointment is tempered by the fact that Tulane played with the nationally-ranked Wildcats every step of the way.
Oklahoma, meanwhile, struggled mightily with Houston at home, but won, 14-12. The Sooners are spending this week looking for answers so they don’t end up with a second straight nail-biter at home.
Here are Tulane’s three keys to success against Kansas State.
Shake it Off (Tulane’s Version)
Losing stinks. Especially when a team loses a game it had every chance to win.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman told reporters on Monday that the game “Might be as poor as we can play on defense and still win a football game.”
Well, the Green Wave had something to do with that. The offense gave the Wildcats fits all day. The development of quarterback Darian Mensah accelerated and, even with the unfortunate fumble in the fourth quarter, it’s clear he’s the right guy.
This week, one of the biggest hurdles is mental. Tulane has to put this one behind it. The loss hurts. But there’s another game ahead, and it’s just as big an opportunity.
Imaging beating Oklahoma on the road, a Sooners team that just joined the SEC and barely — BARELY — beat Houston on Saturday.
The Green Wave may be catching the Sooners at the right time. If Tulane wants to capitalize on that, it can’t dwell on the recent past.
Pressure the Quarterback
Oklahoma’s starting quarterback is Jackson Arnold. The true sophomore played in seven games last season, with one start, and threw for 563 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Sooners would like to see him off to a better start. He was sharp against Temple, completing 68% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns. But, against Houston, he ran into some issues. He completed less than 60% of his passes. He threw for 174 yards and threw his first interception of the year while throwing two touchdowns.
The Sooners seem to be funneling more plays toward its running game and Arnold has been their most-used rusher with 22 carries. Houston succeeded in harassing Arnold and Oklahoma’s offensive line has already given up six sacks in two games.
One could make the argument that Tulane has a better set of pass rushers than Houston. Oklahoma’s slow start up front gives the Green Wave a path to wreak some havoc on Arnold and the Sooners.
Keep Riding Hughes
If you’re scouting Tulane, running back Makhi Hughes should be at the top of the report. One of the top rushers in the American Athletic Conference last year is on his way to being the top rusher in the American this year.
He rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown against Kansas State last week and now has 187 yards and two scores in two games. Notably, he’s averaging more than seven yards per game.
This is a game where the Green Wave will have to work to get Hughes in great run looks. Oklahoma is No. 15 in rushing defense early in the season, allowing just 127 yards (63.5 per game). Notably, the Sooners held Houston — which runs an offense former Tulane coach Willie Fritz used with the Green Wave — to 58 rushing yards.
The Green Wave needs Hughes to have a big day, but it’s not going to be easy.