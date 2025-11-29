Keys to Victory for Tulane versus Charlotte
Tulane takes on Charlotte Saturday evening in Yulman Stadium for the season finale. Kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. Here's what we think needs to happen for the Green Wave to claim victory.
Distractions...Again
The coaching carousel is once again swirling. Friday afternoon, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced Tulane football coach Jon Sumrall has a decision to make as to whether or not to stay in Uptown.
We don't pretend to know what will happen with Sumrall. As a coach and a man, we truly like the guy and wish him the best. Our buddy, Fast Eddie, sees Tulane looking for a new coach this Winter. However, Tulane doesn't need another Willie Fritz debacle, nor what North Texas is facing with their coach already announcing he's heading to Stillwater to head up the Okie State program. If Sumrall announces on Sunday he's heading out of town, and not for a vacation, there will probably be two teams in the American Conference championship game on December 5th in Yulman Stadium with lame duck coaches.
What we do know is this is just one more distraction: something this team does not need if it expects to be in its first ever College Football Playoff (CFP) game in two weeks.
Don't Drink the Kool-Aid...or Eat the Rat Poison...or whatever
The 1-and-0 mantra Sumrall has preached all year has worked. Now, a 1-and-10 team comes to Yulman with absolutely nothing to lose, except another game. Tulane cannot think they've got this one in the bag. They haven't fallen for that type of thinking yet this year, but the Wave haven't been in this specific situation: the coaching distractions, American championship in a week, and the CFP entry on the near horizon. It is a dangerous combination.
Win-and-In
That really COULD be the mantra, if 1-and-0 wasn't already it. If Tulane wins Saturday against Charlotte, they are not only in the American Conference championship game (their fourth in a row, an AAC record), they'll host the thing in Yulman, where the Wave hasn't lost since 2024. Win the league trophy game, and Tulane sets another record: the Green Wave will be in the College Football Playoffs. This is not a pressure situation. It's more of a pride predicament.
Hit the 49ers First, and Don't Let Up
Charlotte is a team that is in a delicate situation: they are teetering on disaster, winning one game in eleven. Tulane must score early and often to get this 49er team down so they can be counted out early.
Tulane and Charlotte tangle in Yulman Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.