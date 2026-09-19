Keys to Victory: How Tulane Can Upset K-State Today

Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 UTSA TBD, 10/24 @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 Tulsa TBD, 11/7 @ Rice TBD, 11/14 Nor Texas TBD, 11/21 @ Sou Fla TBD, 11/27

The Tulane football team is on the road for the second time in three weeks with what is easily their biggest challenge of the season: the Kansas State Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. from Manhattan, Kansas. K-State was installed a 20.5-point favorite for the game earlier in the week.

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Most don't give the Green Wave a snoball's chance on a New Orleans street in July to take a win.

However, lets look back to just seven days ago, when an Oklahoma State team challenged #6 Oregon, the Cowboys a 24-point underdog. Oh, by the way, Oklahoma State had lost by two touchdowns to Tulsa the week before. Yes, Tulsa.

Okie State didn't just beat the spread against Oregon, they beat the sixth ranked Ducks on the scoreboard as well, 39-31.

If the Wave is to take their second victory of the Will Hall era, there are certain things this team must do.

Continued Improvement in O-line Play

Tulane center John Bock II | Corey Hughes

The Green Wave didn't abandon the run, even after a shaky start to its South Alabama game. It paid off. Getting starting center John Bock II back made a difference, but seeing the offensive line literally jell right before our eyes in Yulman Stadium was a sight to behold. That's what led to Jaylin Lucas' Yulman Stadium-breaking 200-plus yard night and to quarterback Kadin Semonza having the time to find his receivers on deep routes.

Head coach Will Hall has said we will continue to see his line on both sides of the ball improve. That's good news, because if it does improve at the rate we saw on Saturday, there's a chance for an upset.

Keep Running the Ball

Tulane running back Jaylin Lucas | Corey Hughes

Amazing things happen when you establish the run.

- By having a running game, your passing game opens up.

- When you run play-action (the quarterback faking to a running back up the middle and, instead, going back to pass) it only really works when you have already established that rushing attack. Then, linebackers are looking for the run and leave gaps behind them for wide open receivers.

It is true, you can establish the pass to set up the run, but Tulane's offensive line is not some massive brick wall designed to crush people into oblivion. It is, instead, turning into a well-oiled machine that can take care of extra rushers (the way they did when blitzes by South Alabama could not reach Semonza) and open seams for their running backs (the way they did for Lucas).

Establish the rushing game, don't give up on it (even if it doesn't look good at first), and let your running backs do their jobs.

By the way, way to go Jaylin, but we'd love to see more from Mo Turner and Johnnie Daniels on the ground, too. Running where a seam is supposed to be is not going to get you the yardage you want, so keep those eyes up and on a swivel. You'll find those cracks in the K-State wall.

Keep Semonza Upright

Tulane QB Kadin Semonza | Tulane Athletic

When Semonza had time, he was able to deliver strikes on both short balls and the deep heaves. The former MAC Freshman of the Year has shown why he was chosen for that honor while at Ball State. He has gone through progressions quickly and been efficient with no turnovers against USA last weekend. That's because he wasn't watching the sky from his back after attempting a pass.

For the most part, Semonza was protected by that ever-improving offensive front. That must continue for the Green Wave to have a chance to defeat the Wildcats.

Stop the Other Guys from Running It

Tulane defensive lineman Ed Smith IV | Corey Hughes

The Green Wave defense has got to stop the opponent's rushing attack.

This Kansas State team does not have a Nate Sheppard, like Duke did. It has, instead, a South Alabama-like quarterback, but only a step or two better. Avery Johnson is not a college version of Lamar Jackson, but he'll remind you of him a bit. Mobile, quick-footed, strong armed, Johnson is a very versatile athlete. Don't be surprised if you see a defensive shadow on Johnson today. Where he goes, his shadow goes.

Most importantly, this young defensive front has to get penetration, especially on K-State's running game. Against Duke and USA, runners were two, three, or more yards down field before any contact was made. This line must be disruptive to make a difference.

Contain Johnson and his running backs and you've created a one-dimensional game, one that Tulane can win.

Kickoff is set for11:00 a.m. CT from Manhattan, Kansas on ESPN2.