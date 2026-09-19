Keys to Victory: How Tulane Can Upset K-State Today
Tulane 2026 Football Schedule
Opponent
Time/Date
Result
Score
Record
at Duke
2:30PM, 9/5
L
17-3
0-1
Sou Alabama
6PM, 9/12
W
28-24
1-1
@ K-State
11AM, 9/19
Sou Miss
6PM, 9/26
OPEN
10/3
--
--
--
@ Army
11AM, 10/10
Memphis
6:30PM, 10/16
UTSA
TBD, 10/24
@ Charlotte
6PM, 10/30
Tulsa
TBD, 11/7
@ Rice
TBD, 11/14
Nor Texas
TBD, 11/21
@ Sou Fla
TBD, 11/27
The Tulane football team is on the road for the second time in three weeks with what is easily their biggest challenge of the season: the Kansas State Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. from Manhattan, Kansas. K-State was installed a 20.5-point favorite for the game earlier in the week.
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Most don't give the Green Wave a snoball's chance on a New Orleans street in July to take a win.
However, lets look back to just seven days ago, when an Oklahoma State team challenged #6 Oregon, the Cowboys a 24-point underdog. Oh, by the way, Oklahoma State had lost by two touchdowns to Tulsa the week before. Yes, Tulsa.
Okie State didn't just beat the spread against Oregon, they beat the sixth ranked Ducks on the scoreboard as well, 39-31.
If the Wave is to take their second victory of the Will Hall era, there are certain things this team must do.
Continued Improvement in O-line Play
The Green Wave didn't abandon the run, even after a shaky start to its South Alabama game. It paid off. Getting starting center John Bock II back made a difference, but seeing the offensive line literally jell right before our eyes in Yulman Stadium was a sight to behold. That's what led to Jaylin Lucas' Yulman Stadium-breaking 200-plus yard night and to quarterback Kadin Semonza having the time to find his receivers on deep routes.
Head coach Will Hall has said we will continue to see his line on both sides of the ball improve. That's good news, because if it does improve at the rate we saw on Saturday, there's a chance for an upset.
Keep Running the Ball
Amazing things happen when you establish the run.
- By having a running game, your passing game opens up.
- When you run play-action (the quarterback faking to a running back up the middle and, instead, going back to pass) it only really works when you have already established that rushing attack. Then, linebackers are looking for the run and leave gaps behind them for wide open receivers.
It is true, you can establish the pass to set up the run, but Tulane's offensive line is not some massive brick wall designed to crush people into oblivion. It is, instead, turning into a well-oiled machine that can take care of extra rushers (the way they did when blitzes by South Alabama could not reach Semonza) and open seams for their running backs (the way they did for Lucas).
Establish the rushing game, don't give up on it (even if it doesn't look good at first), and let your running backs do their jobs.
By the way, way to go Jaylin, but we'd love to see more from Mo Turner and Johnnie Daniels on the ground, too. Running where a seam is supposed to be is not going to get you the yardage you want, so keep those eyes up and on a swivel. You'll find those cracks in the K-State wall.
Keep Semonza Upright
When Semonza had time, he was able to deliver strikes on both short balls and the deep heaves. The former MAC Freshman of the Year has shown why he was chosen for that honor while at Ball State. He has gone through progressions quickly and been efficient with no turnovers against USA last weekend. That's because he wasn't watching the sky from his back after attempting a pass.
For the most part, Semonza was protected by that ever-improving offensive front. That must continue for the Green Wave to have a chance to defeat the Wildcats.
Stop the Other Guys from Running It
The Green Wave defense has got to stop the opponent's rushing attack.
This Kansas State team does not have a Nate Sheppard, like Duke did. It has, instead, a South Alabama-like quarterback, but only a step or two better. Avery Johnson is not a college version of Lamar Jackson, but he'll remind you of him a bit. Mobile, quick-footed, strong armed, Johnson is a very versatile athlete. Don't be surprised if you see a defensive shadow on Johnson today. Where he goes, his shadow goes.
Most importantly, this young defensive front has to get penetration, especially on K-State's running game. Against Duke and USA, runners were two, three, or more yards down field before any contact was made. This line must be disruptive to make a difference.
Contain Johnson and his running backs and you've created a one-dimensional game, one that Tulane can win.
Kickoff is set for11:00 a.m. CT from Manhattan, Kansas on ESPN2.
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Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.